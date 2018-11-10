RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say three people have been killed and nine injured in a mudslide near Rio de Janeiro.

Rio's civil defense department head Roberto Robadey told the Globo TV network that the mudslide in the city of Niteroi occurred early Saturday morning and was caused by two days of heavy downpours.

He said people were killed and injured when a large boulder rolled on top of six houses in the Boa Esperanca neighborhood.

Rescue workers were searching for victims and survivors trapped underneath the rubble and mud.