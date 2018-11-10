HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's courts are going to be a lot more diverse thanks to a group of 17 African-American women and their "magic."

The women, who were part of an effort dubbed the "Black Girl Magic" campaign, were all elected Tuesday to be judges in various courts in Harris County, which includes Houston.

Lori Chambers Gray, a Houston defense attorney who among those who was elected, says she hopes the "Black Girl Magic" campaign's success inspires other women to run for office.

Those behind the campaign say it was part of an effort to broaden the diversity of the area's judiciary and ensure that more racial minorities can bring their backgrounds and life experiences to the bench and better reflect the diversity of the nation's fourth largest city.