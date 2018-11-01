Taipei, Nov. 10 (CNA) President Tommy Remengesau, Jr. of Palau, one of Taiwan's six diplomatic allies in the Pacific, arrived in Taiwan Saturday for a state visit, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is to welcome Remengesau with full military honors, MOFA said in a statement.

During his five-day visit, the Palau President will also meet with Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who will hold a banquet to welcome Remengesau and his delegation.

He will visit Industrial Technology Research Institute's (ITRI) Southern Region Campus in Tainan to learn about the development of solar energy storage systems in Taiwan and tour Fisheries Research Institute in Keelung to gain better knowledge of the country's marine aquaculture technology.

Remengesau will also visit the 2018 World Flora Exposition which is being held in Taichung.

Palau has demonstrated its strong support to Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1999, MOFA said.

The President and his delegation will stay in Taiwan until Nov. 14.