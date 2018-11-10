WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Boca Juniors hosts Argentine rival River Plate in the first leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League. UPCOMING: 400 words. Game starts 2000 GMT.

SOC--LEICESTER-OWNER REMEMBERED

LEICESTER, England — Fans pay their tributes as Leicester plays its first game at home since a helicopter crash killed the owner of the 2016 Premier League champions after Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha left the stadium two weeks ago. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Tottenham can move level on points with second-place Chelsea and Liverpool in the English Premier League by beating Crystal Palace in the English top flight's standout game on Saturday. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1930 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's six EPL games.

TEN--FED CUP FINAL

PRAGUE — Sofia Kenin opens the Fed Cup final for defending champion United States against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic. Alison Riske plays Katerina Siniakova in the second singles match on Saturday. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-BRAZILIAN GP

SAO PAULO — Lewis Hamilton has already won his fifth drivers' title but his beaten Ferrari rival, Sebastian Vettel, is looking to finish the season strongly after some disappointing results. Vettel and Hamilton will scrap for pole position in qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix later Saturday. By Mauricio Savarese. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-NEW ZEALAND

LONDON — Ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup, England gets a long-awaited meeting with the formidable All Blacks. By Sam Johnston. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 1500 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid attempts to move closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona when it hosts struggling Athletic Bilbao. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Napoli will attempt to cut the gap to Serie A leader Juventus to three points with a victory over Genoa — the only side to take points off the Bianconeri. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Montpellier can leapfrog Lille and move into second place with a win at Angers, while inconsistent Lyon travels to last-place Guingamp. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich in Germany?s "klassiker" on Saturday. Dortmund has the chance to move seven points clear of Bayern before the international break. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

The second leg of the Asian Champions League final takes place at Azadi Stadium in Tehran. Japan's Kashima Antlers beat Iran's Persepolis 2-0 in the first leg. Several hundred international delegates and guests are expected to attend the game, raising the possibility of cultural tensions. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1800 GMT.

SOC--JAPANESE ROUNDUP

OSAKA, Japan — Kawasaki Frontale won its second straight J-League title on Saturday despite a 2-1 loss away to Cerezo Osaka. SENT: 130 words.

RGU--FRANCE-SOUTH AFRICA

SAINT-DENIS, France — After another disappointing Six Nations campaign and three defeats to New Zealand in the summer, France looks for a morale-boosting home win against improving South Africa at Stade de France. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT, photos

RGU--WALES-AUSTRALIA

CARDIFF, Wales — Australia aims to beat Wales for the 14th straight time but to do so it will have to end the hosts' streak of six straight wins against allcomers. UPCOMING: 400 words. Game starts 1720 GMT.

RGU--IRELAND-ARGENTINA

DUBLIN — Second-ranked Ireland begins its November test campaign with a match against Argentina, which is coming off a last-place finish in the Rugby Championship. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

RGU--SCOTLAND-FIJI

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Scotland looks to bounce back from last weekend?s loss in Wales by beating Fiji at Murrayfield. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RGU--ITALY-GEORGIA

FLORENCE, Italy — Italy will be missing captain Sergio Parisse when it hosts Georgia in what will be the two countries' only second-ever meeting. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1600 GMT, photos

BOX--BELLEW-USYK

MANCHESTER, England — Undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk defends his four belts against Britain's Tony Bellew, who is set to retire from boxing after the fight. UPCOMING: 300 words by 0000 GMT, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-WARNER-SMITH

SYDNEY — Banned Australia captain Steve Smith missed a half century but claimed bragging rights over his suspended international teammate David Warner when their teams met Saturday in Sydney club cricket. SENT: 150 words.

GLF--SUN CITY

SUN CITY, South Africa — Sergio Garcia is still ahead after three rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge and on course for a wire-to-wire win at the penultimate tournament of the European Tour season. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1430 GMT.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PHOENIX — Paul Goydos birdied the par-5 18th for a 6-under 65 and a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. SENT: 400 words.

GLF--BLUE BAY LPGA

HAINAN ISLAND, China — Gaby Lopez won her first LPGA Tour event with a 1-over 73 to finish one shot ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn in the Blue Bay tournament in China. SENT: 280 words, photo.

TEN--NEXT GEN FINALS

MILAN — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will face Australian teenager Alex de Minaur in the championship match of the Next Gen Finals on Saturday. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2030 GMT.

FIG--NHK TROPHY

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Japanese figure skater Rika Kihira upstaged the favorites on Saturday to win the NHK Trophy on her Grand Prix debut. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 350 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 133-132 in overtime Friday night. SENT: 690 words, photo.

BKC--YALE-CALIFORNIA

SHANGHAI — Miye Oni scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Azar Swain also had 16 points to help Yale beat California 76-59 in a Pac-12 China game at the Baoshan Sports Center. SENT: 330 words.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets' NHL-worst power play scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night. SENT: 660 words, photo.

HKN--RACE AND HOCKEY

WASHINGTON — Sixty years after he broke the NHL color barrier as its first black player, Willie O'Ree goes into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 990 words, photos.

HKW--FOUR NATIONS CUP

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Sydney Brodt, Melissa Samoskevich and Hannah Brandt scored in the first period and the U.S. women's hockey team beat Sweden 5-1 on Friday to cruise into the Four Nations Cup title game. SENT: 160 words, photo.

HKW--CANADA'S GO-TO GOALIE

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Two-time Olympic medalist Shannon Szabados is used to facing shots in men's leagues this time of year. Now, the veteran goaltender is perfectly happy competing against women. SENT: 700 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.