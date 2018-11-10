Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A shower;89;77;ENE;7;73%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;90;76;Plenty of sunshine;92;77;NNE;7;54%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;64;53;Spotty showers;61;49;NNE;9;79%;94%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;65;51;Abundant sunshine;68;59;SSE;6;68%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;56;49;Showers;56;48;SSW;17;90%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, colder;33;29;Rain and ice;39;37;NNE;9;84%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;63;43;Mostly cloudy;63;44;E;5;48%;21%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very cold;11;-1;Mostly sunny, frigid;13;5;NW;7;46%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;90;72;Sunny and very warm;95;78;NE;11;54%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;52;Partly sunny;67;53;N;6;69%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;66;51;A little p.m. rain;68;54;S;5;68%;82%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;73;55;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;NW;5;60%;18%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Occasional rain;87;75;A heavy thunderstorm;88;73;S;4;81%;66%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;Clouds and sun, nice;86;60;NE;7;39%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;91;78;A t-storm in spots;92;77;N;5;65%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;67;54;Plenty of sunshine;68;57;S;7;78%;27%;3

Beijing, China;Clouds and sunshine;52;36;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;W;5;49%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;64;42;Partly sunny, mild;65;42;SE;5;61%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds breaking;56;42;Decreasing clouds;57;48;SSW;7;85%;67%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers, mainly late;67;50;A passing shower;66;49;SE;4;76%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Showers and t-storms;79;65;ENE;6;79%;91%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;56;45;Low clouds breaking;58;41;NE;5;83%;18%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;54;50;Showers;56;49;SSW;14;77%;91%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;60;36;Partly sunny;61;38;NE;4;72%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;57;39;Low clouds breaking;62;42;SE;5;73%;14%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;78;70;Rain and a t-storm;76;71;E;12;87%;86%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;66;A t-storm in spots;87;64;NW;5;43%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;A stray shower;65;47;NW;5;57%;54%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;77;62;Mostly sunny;78;62;N;5;39%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;Warm with sunshine;84;59;E;9;52%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A shower or t-storm;82;69;ENE;3;70%;66%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;90;73;Partly sunny;90;74;NNE;8;71%;25%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun, cold;32;27;More clouds than sun;40;28;WNW;13;49%;14%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;Turning cloudy;88;74;N;8;68%;26%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;50;48;Occasional rain;50;46;SSW;17;91%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;89;76;High clouds;86;75;NNE;11;62%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Increasing clouds;51;44;Inc. clouds;51;41;NE;7;68%;73%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;Showers around;89;73;SE;10;77%;64%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;82;60;Hazy sunshine;85;60;N;4;52%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;56;25;Snow, much colder;30;19;N;7;83%;86%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;Hazy sun;86;65;NNE;5;56%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;97;73;An afternoon shower;91;72;ENE;4;58%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;50;41;Partly sunny;51;46;S;15;76%;36%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;53;39;Inc. clouds;59;42;NNE;6;46%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;67;56;Mostly sunny;68;56;ESE;4;80%;4%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;78;73;A little p.m. rain;82;73;ESE;3;82%;86%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning sunny;82;50;Sunny and nice;84;52;ESE;8;25%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;ENE;11;62%;30%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Drizzle;43;38;Cloudy, mist, breezy;41;37;SSE;16;85%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Fog will lift;93;78;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;6;64%;56%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;Mostly sunny, humid;82;72;E;10;69%;25%;5

Honolulu, United States;Variable cloudiness;82;70;Partly sunny, breezy;82;73;NE;15;56%;31%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;91;60;Sunny and nice;89;59;ENE;6;29%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;Partial sunshine;78;55;NNE;4;59%;13%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;62;54;Partly sunny;65;54;ENE;8;77%;27%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;92;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;N;6;76%;87%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;89;75;Nice with sunshine;90;75;N;10;50%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;57;Mostly sunny, warm;86;57;NNE;6;23%;9%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;65;41;Partly sunny;63;41;N;4;39%;34%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;88;67;Decreasing clouds;90;65;WNW;6;53%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;Partly sunny;71;48;ENE;5;65%;34%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;91;63;Sunny and pleasant;92;65;N;10;12%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;49;35;Cloudy and cooler;40;32;SE;9;79%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;77;Partly sunny;89;78;NNE;5;64%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;W;5;66%;87%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;86;66;Hazy sunshine;87;64;NNW;5;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;A shower or t-storm;93;76;SE;4;76%;93%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;63;39;A t-storm in spots;62;42;NNE;8;51%;75%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;89;75;A morning shower;89;76;SSW;6;74%;54%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;70;63;Inc. clouds;70;63;S;9;73%;28%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;66;59;Downpours, breezy;63;52;NW;14;85%;98%;1

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-shower;58;49;A little a.m. rain;55;48;SSW;14;79%;65%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;NNE;6;25%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;89;76;A t-storm around;86;77;SW;7;76%;92%;11

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;56;53;Partly sunny;61;49;SSW;7;64%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;85;78;Spotty showers;86;79;NW;4;76%;88%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;92;77;A morning shower;92;77;NE;5;70%;58%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;89;76;A morning shower;91;76;ENE;7;61%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;71;50;Partly sunny;74;54;SSW;8;54%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;73;51;A t-storm in spots;75;50;E;4;51%;55%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;86;76;Clouds and sun;85;78;ENE;8;70%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;38;35;Cloudy and breezy;39;31;SE;14;84%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;77;Mostly sunny;86;76;SE;7;70%;21%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;Rain and a t-storm;75;68;E;8;87%;74%;4

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;38;20;Partly sunny, cold;29;22;WNW;14;57%;22%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;37;23;Colder;30;16;SSE;11;44%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;97;77;Hazy sunshine;96;78;N;8;40%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;58;A t-storm in spots;79;60;NE;10;61%;68%;10

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;45;33;Sunny, but chilly;45;35;NW;8;42%;3%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;73;55;A shower in the a.m.;71;52;NW;7;72%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid;-1;-13;Increasing clouds;0;-9;SW;6;88%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;70;49;Partly sunny;67;51;NNE;5;55%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;46;45;Rain, breezy, mild;48;46;SE;14;84%;92%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;34;19;Partly sunny, cold;31;21;SSW;12;56%;28%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;79;Clouds and sun, nice;85;79;SE;12;76%;66%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;85;76;NW;7;84%;76%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;92;75;A shower in the p.m.;92;77;ENE;8;69%;66%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;56;51;Showers;58;51;S;14;62%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and cooler;80;59;Turning sunny;72;56;S;14;53%;15%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;76;Partial sunshine;92;77;WSW;5;64%;64%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;91;75;Decreasing clouds;92;75;SE;13;62%;5%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;72;A t-storm in spots;90;73;E;4;54%;46%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;53;40;Low clouds breaking;53;39;S;5;76%;28%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;60;32;Cooler;50;30;WNW;3;65%;4%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;55;Cloudy with showers;69;55;WSW;8;65%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;70;49;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;SSE;3;68%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;86;78;Spotty showers;86;77;ESE;9;65%;70%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;52;41;Clouds and sun;44;35;NNE;6;80%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;44;38;Cloudy and breezy;44;37;SSE;14;80%;42%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A morning shower;84;71;ENE;6;68%;49%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;Sunshine, pleasant;80;65;NNE;8;62%;32%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;68;49;Partly sunny;69;48;NE;4;75%;27%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;41;36;Mostly cloudy;40;32;SSE;11;58%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Hazy and smoky;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;E;7;35%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;ENE;8;77%;81%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;84;76;A passing shower;84;77;E;8;78%;82%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;65;Partly sunny, humid;78;64;N;6;84%;13%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;75;48;Partly sunny;77;46;ENE;4;41%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;Clouds and sun, nice;74;50;WSW;7;48%;44%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;N;9;77%;65%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;63;58;Downpours, breezy;60;47;NW;14;95%;97%;1

Seattle, United States;Clouds, then sun;50;38;Turning sunny;50;37;NNE;6;68%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;64;36;Cooler;55;35;NNW;2;61%;4%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;66;59;Rain and drizzle;68;57;NNE;20;74%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;80;N;5;76%;68%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;60;35;Partly sunny, mild;61;35;SSE;4;64%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;77;Spotty showers;86;76;E;11;77%;91%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;46;44;Occasional rain;48;45;SSE;14;94%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;73;59;Sunshine and nice;76;60;NE;11;55%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and humid;82;71;Sunshine;87;70;ESE;7;61%;6%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, p.m. mist;42;37;Cloudy and breezy;42;36;SSE;14;83%;57%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;56;39;Mostly sunny;55;38;NNE;5;62%;44%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;Sunny;59;38;NE;5;63%;32%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;63;49;Cloudy;60;49;S;6;42%;39%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;73;63;A morning shower;75;61;ESE;5;61%;63%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;73;50;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;E;4;56%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;66;57;Partly sunny;66;56;SSE;6;54%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy with flurries;37;30;Cloudy;39;33;W;10;64%;26%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Brief p.m. showers;79;61;Showers, not as warm;71;63;ENE;14;69%;93%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;65;56;A shower in the a.m.;69;55;NW;9;72%;56%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;37;8;Mostly sunny;38;7;SE;6;46%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;49;36;Partial sunshine;52;39;NNE;3;55%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;54;43;Low clouds breaking;55;42;ESE;4;82%;14%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;86;73;A t-storm in spots;86;72;NW;5;61%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;45;36;Cloudy and breezy;43;35;SE;14;80%;40%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;53;39;Low clouds breaking;52;40;SSE;7;83%;26%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;50;Partly sunny;63;53;NNE;5;63%;8%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;N;5;85%;88%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;Partly sunny;54;33;E;3;66%;20%;3

