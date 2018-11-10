Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 10, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower;31;25;ENE;12;73%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;NNE;11;54%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;18;12;Spotty showers;16;9;NNE;14;79%;94%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;18;11;Abundant sunshine;20;15;SSE;10;68%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;14;9;Showers;13;9;SSW;27;90%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, colder;0;-2;Rain and ice;4;3;NNE;15;84%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;17;6;Mostly cloudy;17;7;E;9;48%;21%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very cold;-12;-18;Mostly sunny, frigid;-11;-15;NW;12;46%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;32;22;Sunny and very warm;35;25;NE;17;54%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;20;12;N;10;69%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;19;10;A little p.m. rain;20;12;S;9;68%;82%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;NW;9;60%;18%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Occasional rain;30;24;A heavy thunderstorm;31;23;S;7;81%;66%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Clouds and sun, nice;30;15;NE;11;39%;4%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;N;8;65%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;19;12;Plenty of sunshine;20;14;S;11;78%;27%;3

Beijing, China;Clouds and sunshine;11;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;W;7;49%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;18;6;Partly sunny, mild;19;5;SE;8;61%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds breaking;13;5;Decreasing clouds;14;9;SSW;11;85%;67%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers, mainly late;19;10;A passing shower;19;9;SE;7;76%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;9;79%;91%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;13;7;Low clouds breaking;14;5;NE;8;83%;18%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;12;10;Showers;14;10;SSW;23;77%;91%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;16;2;Partly sunny;16;4;NE;6;72%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;14;4;Low clouds breaking;17;5;SE;8;73%;14%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;25;21;Rain and a t-storm;24;22;E;19;87%;86%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;19;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NW;8;43%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;A stray shower;18;8;NW;8;57%;54%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;25;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;N;8;39%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Warm with sunshine;29;15;E;15;52%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ENE;5;70%;66%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NNE;14;71%;25%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun, cold;0;-3;More clouds than sun;5;-2;WNW;20;49%;14%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Turning cloudy;31;23;N;12;68%;26%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;10;9;Occasional rain;10;8;SSW;27;91%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;32;25;High clouds;30;24;NNE;18;62%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Increasing clouds;11;7;Inc. clouds;10;5;NE;11;68%;73%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Showers around;32;23;SE;16;77%;64%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;28;16;Hazy sunshine;30;16;N;6;52%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;13;-4;Snow, much colder;-1;-7;N;11;83%;86%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Hazy sun;30;18;NNE;7;56%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;36;23;An afternoon shower;33;22;ENE;7;58%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Partly sunny;11;8;S;25;76%;36%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;12;4;Inc. clouds;15;5;NNE;10;46%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;20;14;Mostly sunny;20;14;ESE;6;80%;4%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;26;23;A little p.m. rain;28;23;ESE;6;82%;86%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning sunny;28;10;Sunny and nice;29;11;ESE;13;25%;1%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;ENE;17;62%;30%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Drizzle;6;3;Cloudy, mist, breezy;5;3;SSE;26;85%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Fog will lift;34;25;A t-storm in spots;35;25;SE;9;64%;56%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;E;17;69%;25%;5

Honolulu, United States;Variable cloudiness;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;NE;24;56%;31%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;33;15;Sunny and nice;32;15;ENE;9;29%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Partial sunshine;26;13;NNE;7;59%;13%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;17;12;Partly sunny;19;12;ENE;12;77%;27%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;N;9;76%;87%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;31;24;Nice with sunshine;32;24;N;16;50%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;NNE;10;23%;9%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;18;5;Partly sunny;17;5;N;6;39%;34%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Decreasing clouds;32;18;WNW;9;53%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Partly sunny;22;9;ENE;8;65%;34%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;33;17;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;N;17;12%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;9;2;Cloudy and cooler;4;0;SE;14;79%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NNE;9;64%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;W;8;66%;87%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;30;19;Hazy sunshine;31;18;NNW;9;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A shower or t-storm;34;25;SE;7;76%;93%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;4;A t-storm in spots;17;6;NNE;13;51%;75%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;24;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;9;74%;54%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Inc. clouds;21;17;S;15;73%;28%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;19;15;Downpours, breezy;17;11;NW;22;85%;98%;1

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-shower;14;9;A little a.m. rain;13;9;SSW;22;79%;65%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;Plenty of sunshine;25;10;NNE;10;25%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;32;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;12;76%;92%;11

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;13;12;Partly sunny;16;10;SSW;11;64%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;30;26;Spotty showers;30;26;NW;7;76%;88%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;33;25;A morning shower;33;25;NE;9;70%;58%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;24;A morning shower;33;25;ENE;11;61%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;22;10;Partly sunny;23;12;SSW;13;54%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;23;10;A t-storm in spots;24;10;E;6;51%;55%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;Clouds and sun;29;25;ENE;13;70%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;3;2;Cloudy and breezy;4;-1;SE;22;84%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;SE;11;70%;21%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;Rain and a t-storm;24;20;E;13;87%;74%;4

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;3;-7;Partly sunny, cold;-1;-6;WNW;22;57%;22%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;-5;Colder;-1;-9;SSE;18;44%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;36;25;Hazy sunshine;35;26;N;13;40%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;16;61%;68%;10

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;7;1;Sunny, but chilly;7;2;NW;12;42%;3%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;23;13;A shower in the a.m.;22;11;NW;11;72%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid;-18;-25;Increasing clouds;-18;-23;SW;9;88%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;20;10;NNE;7;55%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;8;7;Rain, breezy, mild;9;8;SE;22;84%;92%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;1;-7;Partly sunny, cold;-1;-6;SSW;19;56%;28%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;SE;19;76%;66%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;11;84%;76%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;ENE;13;69%;66%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;13;10;Showers;14;10;S;22;62%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and cooler;27;15;Turning sunny;22;13;S;22;53%;15%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;24;Partial sunshine;33;25;WSW;7;64%;64%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;33;24;Decreasing clouds;33;24;SE;20;62%;5%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;7;54%;46%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;12;5;Low clouds breaking;12;4;S;7;76%;28%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;16;0;Cooler;10;-1;WNW;5;65%;4%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;13;Cloudy with showers;21;13;WSW;13;65%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;SSE;5;68%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;14;65%;70%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;11;5;Clouds and sun;7;2;NNE;9;80%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;7;3;Cloudy and breezy;7;3;SSE;22;80%;42%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A morning shower;29;22;ENE;10;68%;49%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Sunshine, pleasant;27;18;NNE;13;62%;32%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;20;10;Partly sunny;20;9;NE;7;75%;27%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;5;2;Mostly cloudy;4;0;SSE;18;58%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Hazy and smoky;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;E;11;35%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;ENE;12;77%;81%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers;29;24;A passing shower;29;25;E;14;78%;82%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;18;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;N;10;84%;13%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;9;Partly sunny;25;8;ENE;7;41%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;WSW;11;48%;44%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;14;77%;65%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;17;14;Downpours, breezy;16;9;NW;22;95%;97%;1

Seattle, United States;Clouds, then sun;10;3;Turning sunny;10;3;NNE;10;68%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;18;2;Cooler;13;2;NNW;4;61%;4%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;19;15;Rain and drizzle;20;14;NNE;31;74%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;N;9;76%;68%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;16;1;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;SSE;7;64%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;29;25;Spotty showers;30;25;E;18;77%;91%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;8;7;Occasional rain;9;7;SSE;22;94%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;23;15;Sunshine and nice;25;16;NE;17;55%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and humid;28;22;Sunshine;31;21;ESE;11;61%;6%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, p.m. mist;6;3;Cloudy and breezy;5;2;SSE;22;83%;57%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;13;4;Mostly sunny;13;3;NNE;7;62%;44%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;Sunny;15;4;NE;7;63%;32%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;17;10;Cloudy;16;10;S;10;42%;39%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;A t-storm in spots;23;17;A morning shower;24;16;ESE;8;61%;63%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;E;6;56%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;19;14;Partly sunny;19;13;SSE;10;54%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy with flurries;3;-1;Cloudy;4;0;W;17;64%;26%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Brief p.m. showers;26;16;Showers, not as warm;21;17;ENE;22;69%;93%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;18;13;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;NW;14;72%;56%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;3;-14;Mostly sunny;3;-14;SE;10;46%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;9;2;Partial sunshine;11;4;NNE;5;55%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;12;6;Low clouds breaking;13;6;ESE;6;82%;14%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NW;8;61%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;7;2;Cloudy and breezy;6;2;SE;22;80%;40%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;12;4;Low clouds breaking;11;4;SSE;11;83%;26%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;10;Partly sunny;17;12;NNE;9;63%;8%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;N;8;85%;88%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;Partly sunny;12;0;E;4;66%;20%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather