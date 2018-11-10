PARIS (AP) — President Donald Trump is asking if there's anything better than celebrating the end of a war.

Trump tweeted Saturday that he is in Paris to join other world leaders in marking 100 years since the end of World War I in which millions were killed. The centennial is Sunday.

The president asks on Twitter, "Is there anything better to celebrate than the end of a war, in particular that one, which was one of the bloodiest and worst of all time?"

Before Sunday's festivities get under way, Trump will meet Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will also visit the American cemetery in Belleau, France, on Saturday to pay their respects to U.S. soldiers who died on French soil during the war.