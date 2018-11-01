TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During the U.S.-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue in Washington, D.C., the Trump Administration asked China to return to stable relations with Taiwan and to stop restricting the island’s international space, the Central News Agency reported Saturday.

Top officials from both sides met each other over recent days to discuss the numerous disputes separating them, including China’s aggressive claims over the South China Sea and the current trade conflict.

On Friday evening after the dialogue concluded, the U.S. State Department issued a statement calling on China to restore cross-strait stability and emphasizing its opposition to any side using force or unilateral threats to change the status quo.

At a news conference in the presence of Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted the stable relations between the U.S. and Taiwan.

“Regarding our strong ties with a democratic Taiwan, I reiterated the U.S. policy has not changed and that we are concerned about China’s increasing efforts to coerce others, constraining Taiwan’s international space,” Pompeo’s statement read at the State Department’s website.