TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Manila, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau is hosting a two day travel promo fair on Nov. 10-11 to promote tourism to Taiwan, and specifically to the country’s hot springs and theme parks.



The event is taking place at the Padre Faura Wing of Robinsons Place in Manila, and the Tourism Bureau is also reportedly giving away free gifts to guests, and offering some special travel deals for those who plan to visit Taiwan soon.



The Philippines Business Mirror reports that there are a number of family friendly activities and a variety of delicious food available at the travel fair. There are also aboriginal dance performances for the public to enjoy.



The main aim of the fair is to provide people in the Philippines with information about the wonderful hot springs, and theme parks that await travelers to Taiwan. Other booths at the fair introduce Taiwan’s delicious food and other stand out tourist attractions of the country.

The Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Manila is also reportedly offering some rebates and “freebies” to encourage people to visit Taiwan.



Quoting the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines, Business Mirror reports that 290,784 visitors from the Philippines travelled to Taiwan last year in 2017, which marks a 68.59 percent increase over the previous year.

Those numbers also appear to be steadily increasing with 285,000 Philippine visitors to Taiwan already reported for the period of January to August 2018.