  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei and Kaohsiung mayoral candidates face each other in televised debates

Five candidates are running in Taipei, four in Kaohsiung

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/10 15:36
Kaohsiung City mayoral candidates (from left to right) Han, Chen, Chu and Su.

Kaohsiung City mayoral candidates (from left to right) Han, Chen, Chu and Su. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei City mayoral candidates (from left to right) Lee, Ko, Yao, Ting and Wu.

Taipei City mayoral candidates (from left to right) Lee, Ko, Yao, Ting and Wu. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The candidates in the mayoral elections in Taiwan’s two major cities, Taipei and Kaohsiung, faced each other for the first time in televised debates Saturday.

Voters in all of Taiwan will be taking to the polls November 24 to elect city mayors and county magistrates, councilors and neighborhood chiefs, while also having the choice to vote on 10 referendum questions.

The five candidates for mayor of the capital, Taipei City, and the two candidates for mayor of the southern harbor city of Kaohsiung took part in separate debates Saturday.

In Taipei, independent incumbent Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is fighting off a challenge from the main opposition Kuomintang’s Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), and from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Yao Wen-chih (姚文智). Two other independent candidates, National Taiwan University Professor Lee Hsi-kun (李錫錕) and insurance executive Wu E-yang (吳蕚洋), are trailing far behind in the opinion polls but also took part in Saturday’s debate, broadcast by PTS.

Ko ended 16 years of KMT rule in 2014, though at the time he received the support of the DPP, which did not nominate a candidate of its own.

In Kaohsiung, the two main candidates are former lawmakers Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) for the DPP and Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) for the KMT. Two independents, former Taipei City Councilor Chu Mei-feng (璩美鳳) and ex-legislator Su Ying-kuei (蘇盈貴), also featured in the debate on SETN.

Kaohsiung is generally considered as a DPP stronghold, as the party has continuously ruled the city for 20 years.
November 24 elections
mayoral elections
mayoral race
DPP
KMT
debate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan referendum results should be in by 2 a.m. on Nov. 25: CEC
Taiwan referendum results should be in by 2 a.m. on Nov. 25: CEC
2018/11/08 14:31
China's 'troll factory' targeting Taiwan with disinformation prior to election
China's 'troll factory' targeting Taiwan with disinformation prior to election
2018/11/05 11:23
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Ko campaign for re-election in the shadow of medical scandal
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Ko campaign for re-election in the shadow of medical scandal
2018/11/04 14:10
Taiwan Ill-Gotten Assets Committee accuses ex-President Ma of misleading public
Taiwan Ill-Gotten Assets Committee accuses ex-President Ma of misleading public
2018/11/01 20:35
Taiwan steps up fight against fake news and illegal funding in runup to elections
Taiwan steps up fight against fake news and illegal funding in runup to elections
2018/11/01 19:51