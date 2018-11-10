All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 16 12 3 1 25 59 42 7-2-0 5-1-1 4-0-0 Toronto 16 11 5 0 22 57 41 5-5-0 6-0-0 2-1-0 Columbus 16 9 6 1 19 52 53 4-4-0 5-2-1 2-1-0 Montreal 16 8 5 3 19 53 51 5-3-1 3-2-2 2-2-3 N.Y. Islanders 15 8 5 2 18 47 38 3-1-2 5-4-0 6-0-0 Boston 15 8 5 2 18 44 39 5-2-0 3-3-2 4-1-0 Buffalo 16 8 6 2 18 49 49 4-2-1 4-4-1 3-2-0 Washington 15 7 5 3 17 53 52 5-2-2 2-3-1 2-2-1 Philadelphia 16 8 7 1 17 53 60 3-4-0 5-3-1 1-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 16 7 7 2 16 45 50 5-3-0 2-4-2 0-1-1 Carolina 16 7 7 2 16 44 48 3-3-1 4-4-1 2-1-1 Pittsburgh 14 6 5 3 15 47 47 2-4-1 4-1-2 1-3-1 Ottawa 16 6 7 3 15 55 67 5-3-2 1-4-1 3-3-1 Detroit 16 6 8 2 14 43 57 4-4-1 2-4-1 1-4-0 New Jersey 14 6 7 1 13 43 49 5-1-1 1-6-0 2-2-0 Florida 12 4 5 3 11 38 42 1-3-1 3-2-2 0-0-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 15 12 3 0 24 51 31 5-3-0 7-0-0 3-0-0 Minnesota 16 10 4 2 22 51 42 5-0-2 5-4-0 4-2-0 Vancouver 17 10 6 1 21 57 58 5-2-0 5-4-1 2-2-0 Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 46 40 6-2-1 3-3-0 3-2-0 Dallas 16 9 6 1 19 46 43 6-2-0 3-4-1 1-1-0 Calgary 16 9 6 1 19 54 53 4-2-1 5-4-0 1-2-0 San Jose 17 8 6 3 19 53 54 4-2-1 4-4-2 2-1-0 Edmonton 16 8 7 1 17 45 50 3-2-1 5-5-0 0-0-0 Colorado 16 7 6 3 17 55 49 3-2-1 4-4-2 1-3-0 Anaheim 18 7 8 3 17 42 53 4-3-3 3-5-0 3-2-2 Arizona 14 7 6 1 15 41 34 4-3-0 3-3-1 2-1-0 St. Louis 14 6 5 3 15 50 48 5-4-1 1-1-2 1-2-3 Vegas 16 7 8 1 15 39 45 4-2-1 3-6-0 1-0-1 Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 49 60 3-3-2 3-4-1 2-1-1 Los Angeles 15 5 9 1 11 33 49 4-4-1 1-5-0 1-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Vancouver 8, Boston 5

Florida 4, Edmonton 1

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4, OT

Buffalo 6, Montreal 5, OT

Vegas 5, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Dallas 4, San Jose 3

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, New Jersey 1

Columbus 2, Washington 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

St. Louis 4, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 5, Colorado 2

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.