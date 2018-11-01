  1. Home
Netflix announces new Taiwanese original series 'Triad Princess'

The series, announced this week will be jointly produced by Taiwanese companies MM2 Entertainment and Goodfilms Workshop

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/10 13:21
Actress Eugenie Liu practicing boxing, late Sept. 2018 (Image from Eugenie Liu's Instagram)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The giant of online entertainment, Netflix, held a press conference on Nov. 9 and announced 17 new series to be produced in Asia over the next year, as well as a major expansion planned for the Indian market.

Following the success of “A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities,” Netflix’s first Taiwanese original series, which was released in September, a brand new Taiwanese Netflix original called Triad Princess (極道千金) is reportedly in the works for a 2019 release.

The live-action series will be shot in Mandarin, and jointly produced by Taiwanese companies MM2 Entertainment and Goodfilms Workshop. It will be directed by Neal Wu, a bestselling author, and the director of 2016’s “Café 6” (六弄咖啡館). Liu Yan Fu (劉彥甫), a producer of 2013 My Mandala! (原來你還在) will also assist with the film.

Triad Princess will star Eugenie Liu (劉思廷) in the title role, alongside Jasper Liu (劉以豪).

Eugenie Liu recently starred in the 2017 film mon, mon, mon, MONSTERS! (怪怪怪怪物!) and the TV series Behind Your Smile (2016-2017). Jasper Liu starred in the 2017 drama Take Me to the Moon.

A brief explanation of Triad Princess via Digit:

“Growing up in the shadow of her Triad father, Angie craves an independent life of her own. Defying her father's wishes, she takes on a gig as an undercover bodyguard for a famous actress at an agency, where she must navigate the unfamiliar world of glitz, glamour and even love.”

Netflix is also reportedly planning a feature length film called “Tigertail,” based on the intergenerational experience of a Taiwanese family that immigrates to the U.S. It is being directed by Alan Yang, and reportedly began filming in late August.


A photo from the recent Netflix press conference (CNA Image)
