|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|16
|12
|3
|1
|25
|59
|42
|7-2-0
|5-1-1
|4-0-0
|Toronto
|16
|11
|5
|0
|22
|57
|41
|5-5-0
|6-0-0
|2-1-0
|Columbus
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|52
|53
|4-4-0
|5-2-1
|2-1-0
|Montreal
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|53
|51
|5-3-1
|3-2-2
|2-2-3
|Boston
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|44
|39
|5-2-0
|3-3-2
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|47
|38
|3-1-2
|5-4-0
|6-0-0
|Buffalo
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|49
|49
|4-2-1
|4-4-1
|3-2-0
|Washington
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|53
|52
|5-2-2
|2-3-1
|2-2-1
|Philadelphia
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|53
|60
|3-4-0
|5-3-1
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|45
|50
|5-3-0
|2-4-2
|0-1-1
|Carolina
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|44
|48
|3-3-1
|4-4-1
|2-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|47
|47
|2-4-1
|4-1-2
|1-3-1
|Ottawa
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|55
|67
|5-3-2
|1-4-1
|3-3-1
|Detroit
|16
|6
|8
|2
|14
|43
|57
|4-4-1
|2-4-1
|1-4-0
|New Jersey
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|43
|49
|5-1-1
|1-6-0
|2-2-0
|Florida
|12
|4
|5
|3
|11
|38
|42
|1-3-1
|3-2-2
|0-0-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|15
|12
|3
|0
|24
|51
|31
|5-3-0
|7-0-0
|3-0-0
|Vancouver
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|57
|58
|5-2-0
|5-4-1
|2-2-0
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|46
|41
|5-0-2
|4-4-0
|4-2-0
|Winnipeg
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|46
|40
|6-2-1
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|Dallas
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|46
|43
|6-2-0
|3-4-1
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|54
|53
|4-2-1
|5-4-0
|1-2-0
|San Jose
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|53
|54
|4-2-1
|4-4-2
|2-1-0
|Edmonton
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|45
|50
|3-2-1
|5-5-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|55
|49
|3-2-1
|4-4-2
|1-3-0
|Anaheim
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|41
|48
|4-2-3
|3-5-0
|3-2-2
|Arizona
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|41
|34
|4-3-0
|3-3-1
|2-1-0
|St. Louis
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|50
|48
|5-4-1
|1-1-2
|1-2-3
|Vegas
|16
|7
|8
|1
|15
|39
|45
|4-2-1
|3-6-0
|1-0-1
|Chicago
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|49
|60
|3-3-2
|3-4-1
|2-1-1
|Los Angeles
|15
|5
|9
|1
|11
|33
|49
|4-4-1
|1-5-0
|1-0-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Vancouver 8, Boston 5
Florida 4, Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4, OT
Buffalo 6, Montreal 5, OT
Vegas 5, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Carolina 4, Chicago 3
Dallas 4, San Jose 3
Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1
|Friday's Games
Toronto 6, New Jersey 1
Columbus 2, Washington 1
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
St. Louis 4, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 5, Colorado 2
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.