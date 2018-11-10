TAIPEI (CNA) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Chiayi County in southern Taiwan at 9:51 a.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.



The epicenter of the quake was located 13.5 kilometers southwest of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 7.2 km, the bureau said.



The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tiered intensity scale in Yichu, 3 in Chiayi City and Tainan City's Chiali, as well as 2 in Yunlin County's Touliu City and Shuilin.



There have no immediate reports of damage or injuries, local fire departments said.