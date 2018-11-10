  1. Home
4.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Taiwan's Chiayi

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Chiayi County in southern Taiwan at 9:51 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10

By  Central News Agency
2018/11/10 11:39

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Chiayi County in southern Taiwan at 9:51 a.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the quake was located 13.5 kilometers southwest of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 7.2 km, the bureau said.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tiered intensity scale in Yichu, 3 in Chiayi City and Tainan City's Chiali, as well as 2 in Yunlin County's Touliu City and Shuilin.

There have no immediate reports of damage or injuries, local fire departments said. 
Chiayi
earthquake

