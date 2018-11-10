  1. Home
Australia police: Melbourne attacker also planned explosion

By  Associated Press
2018/11/10 08:26
A burnt out vehicle is seen on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A knife-wielding man stabbed two people, one fatally, in Australia's

This image made from video shows white sheet covering object on street in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Police shot a knife-wielding man

This image made from video shows police cordon in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Police shot a knife-wielding man Friday after he fatally

This image made from video shows police on street corner after a shooting in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Police shot a knife-wielding

SYDNEY (AP) — Police say a man who fatally stabbed another and injured two others in central Melbourne had also planned to set off an explosion.

Police say 30-year-old Hassain Khalif Shire Ali got out of a pickup vehicle, which then caught fire, and stabbed three men, one of whom died at the scene on Friday.

Victoria state Police Commissioner Graham Ashton says Shire Ali, who was shot by police and died in a hospital, had also planned for his vehicle to explode, but gas cylinders in the back of his pickup failed to ignite.

Ashton says the attacker was known to police partly because his brother Ali Khalif Shire Ali faced court this year in Melbourne accused of plotting an attack.