LILLE, France (AP) — Lille moved to second place in the French league despite being held to a 0-0 draw at home against Strasbourg on Friday.

Lille, which lost 2-1 to league leader Paris Saint-Germain last weekend, dominated possession and had most of the scoring chances, but it couldn't find a way past Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Lille ended with 22 shots on goal, 15 of them in the first half alone. The visitors had four in total.

Strasbourg had beaten Lille 2-0 in the French Cup in their previous meeting on Oct. 30. It is unbeaten since a 3-2 loss at Marseille in the seventh round of the league.

With the rest of the 13th round yet to be played, Lille was 10 points behind PSG, which visits struggling Monaco on Sunday.

