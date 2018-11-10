BC-SOC--English Results

  1. Home
2018/11/10
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Cardiff vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Watford

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth

Leicester vs. Burnley

Huddersfield vs. West Ham

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

Sunday's Matches

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton

Man City vs. Man United

England Championship
Friday's Match

Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday's Matches

Bolton vs. Swansea

Norwich vs. Millwall

Blackburn vs. Rotherham

Reading vs. Ipswich

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke

Middlesbrough vs. Wigan

QPR vs. Brentford

Bristol City vs. Preston

Derby vs. Aston Villa

Birmingham vs. Hull

West Brom vs. Leeds

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Gillingham 0, Blackpool 1

Walsall 0, Charlton 2

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Notts County 0, Oldham 0

Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 1

England FA Cup
Friday's Match

Haringey Borough 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

Saturday's Matches

Maidenhead United vs. Portsmouth

Grimsby Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Lincoln City vs. Northampton

Southport vs. Boreham Wood

Plymouth vs. Stevenage

Maidstone United vs. Macclesfield Town

Crewe vs. Carlisle

Torquay United vs. Woking

Luton Town vs. Wycombe

Walsall vs. Coventry

Sutton United vs. Slough Town

Barnsley vs. Notts County

Yeovil vs. Stockport County

Aldershot Town vs. Bradford

Exeter vs. Blackpool

Ebbsfleet United vs. Cheltenham

Scunthorpe vs. Burton Albion

Swindon vs. York City

Accrington Stanley vs. Colchester

Oxford United vs. Forest Green Rovers

Morecambe vs. Halifax Town

Bromley vs. Peterborough

Chesterfield vs. Billericay Town

Rochdale vs. Gateshead

Metropolitan Police vs. Newport County

Tranmere Rovers vs. Oxford City

Bury vs. Dover Athletic

Southend vs. Crawley Town

Gillingham vs. Hartlepool

Sunday's Matches

Chorley vs. Doncaster

Hitchin Town vs. Solihull Moors

Alfreton Town vs. Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury vs. Salford City

Barnet vs. Bristol Rovers

Weston Super Mare vs. Wrexham

Mansfield Town vs. Charlton

Guiseley vs. Cambridge United

Port Vale vs. Sunderland

Monday's Match

Hampton & Richmond vs. Oldham