New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|60.75
|60.79
|59.26
|60.19
|Down .48
|Dec
|60.92
|60.98
|59.45
|60.36
|Down .50
|Jan
|61.15
|61.15
|59.64
|60.56
|Down .51
|Feb
|61.34
|61.37
|59.85
|60.75
|Down .54
|Mar
|61.56
|61.56
|60.14
|60.95
|Down .58
|Apr
|61.73
|61.74
|60.35
|61.16
|Down .61
|May
|62.03
|62.05
|60.54
|61.34
|Down .65
|Jun
|62.00
|62.09
|60.77
|61.48
|Down .70
|Jul
|62.32
|62.33
|60.92
|61.59
|Down .74
|Aug
|62.25
|62.41
|61.00
|61.67
|Down .77
|Sep
|62.17
|62.17
|61.12
|61.73
|Down .78
|Oct
|62.49
|62.51
|61.35
|61.77
|Down .79
|Nov
|62.60
|62.65
|61.16
|61.79
|Down .80
|Dec
|61.74
|Down .81
|Jan
|61.70
|Down .81
|Feb
|61.66
|Down .81
|Mar
|61.63
|Down .80
|Apr
|61.59
|Down .80
|May
|62.26
|62.27
|60.89
|61.56
|Down .81
|Jun
|61.50
|Down .80
|Jul
|61.45
|Down .80
|Aug
|61.41
|Down .79
|Sep
|61.40
|Down .77
|Oct
|61.37
|Down .76
|Nov
|62.16
|62.16
|60.54
|61.34
|Down .76
|Dec
|61.26
|Down .74
|Jan
|61.20
|Down .72
|Feb
|61.14
|Down .72
|Mar
|61.09
|Down .72
|Apr
|61.04
|Down .71
|May
|60.75
|61.00
|60.20
|61.00
|Down .71
|Jun
|60.92
|Down .71
|Jul
|60.88
|Down .72
|Aug
|60.84
|Down .71
|Sep
|60.80
|Down .70
|Oct
|60.77
|Down .71
|Nov
|60.87
|60.88
|59.73
|60.73
|Down .66
|Dec
|60.61
|Down .65
|Jan
|60.52
|Down .63
|Feb
|60.44
|Down .62
|Mar
|60.37
|Down .61
|Apr
|60.31
|Down .58
|May
|60.28
|Down .54
|Jun
|60.23
|Down .51
|Jul
|60.19
|Down .49
|Aug
|60.15
|Down .46
|Sep
|60.12
|Down .43
|Oct
|60.09
|Down .41
|Nov
|59.36
|60.28
|59.08
|60.06
|Down .37
|Dec
|59.96
|Down .34
|Jan
|59.86
|Down .32
|Feb
|59.77
|Down .30
|Mar
|59.68
|Down .29
|Apr
|59.59
|Down .28
|May
|59.52
|Down .28
|Jun
|59.45
|Down .27
|Jul
|59.39
|Down .26
|Aug
|59.33
|Down .25
|Sep
|59.28
|Down .24
|Oct
|59.23
|Down .23
|Nov
|58.40
|59.18
|58.40
|59.18
|Down .21
|Dec
|59.05
|Down .20
|Jan
|58.96
|Down .20
|Feb
|58.81
|Down .19
|Mar
|58.70
|Down .18
|Apr
|58.61
|Down .17
|May
|58.54
|Down .17
|Jun
|58.45
|Down .16
|Jul
|58.39
|Down .15
|Aug
|58.29
|Down .14
|Sep
|58.23
|Down .14
|Oct
|58.21
|Down .13
|Nov
|58.19
|Down .12
|Dec
|58.06
|Down .12
|Jan
|58.00
|Down .12
|Feb
|57.92
|Down .12
|Mar
|57.88
|Down .12
|Apr
|57.80
|Down .12
|May
|57.71
|Down .13
|Jun
|57.68
|Down .13
|Jul
|57.63
|Down .13
|Aug
|57.58
|Down .13
|Sep
|57.55
|Down .13
|Oct
|57.52
|Down .13
|Nov
|57.47
|Down .13
|Dec
|57.44
|Down .14
|Jan
|57.40
|Down .15
|Feb
|57.36
|Down .16
|Mar
|57.34
|Down .16
|Apr
|57.33
|Down .17
|May
|57.24
|Down .18
|Jun
|57.33
|Down .19
|Jul
|57.34
|Down .20
|Aug
|57.35
|Down .21
|Sep
|57.40
|Down .21
|Oct
|57.45
|Down .22
|Nov
|57.30
|Down .23
|Dec
|57.62
|Down .23
|Jan
|57.65
|Down .23