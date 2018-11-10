New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|273.00
|273.00
|268.05
|268.65 Down 5.05
|Dec
|272.95
|273.15
|267.70
|268.45 Down 5.15
|Jan
|272.80
|273.20
|268.90
|269.10 Down 5.15
|Feb
|271.00
|271.00
|269.60
|269.70 Down 5.10
|Mar
|274.40
|274.60
|269.25
|270.00 Down 5.10
|Apr
|271.60
|271.60
|270.65
|270.65 Down 5.20
|May
|275.65
|275.65
|270.50
|271.05 Down 5.25
|Jun
|273.00
|273.00
|271.85
|271.85 Down 5.25
|Jul
|276.20
|276.20
|271.50
|272.10 Down 5.40
|Aug
|273.50
|273.50
|272.65
|272.65 Down 5.45
|Sep
|277.00
|277.00
|272.40
|272.80 Down 5.50
|Oct
|274.00
|274.00
|273.30
|273.30 Down 5.55
|Nov
|274.10
|274.10
|273.50
|273.50 Down 5.60
|Dec
|278.00
|278.00
|273.20
|273.45 Down 5.70
|Jan
|274.00 Down 5.70
|Feb
|274.25 Down 5.70
|Mar
|274.25 Down 5.75
|Apr
|274.65 Down 5.75
|May
|274.85 Down 5.70
|Jun
|275.20 Down 5.70
|Jul
|275.30 Down 5.90
|Aug
|275.75 Down 5.75
|Sep
|275.80 Down 6.05
|Oct
|276.00 Down 6.05
|Dec
|276.35 Down 6.05
|Mar
|276.50 Down 6.05
|May
|276.55 Down 6.05
|Jul
|276.60 Down 6.05
|Sep
|276.65 Down 6.05
|Dec
|276.70 Down 6.05
|Mar
|276.75 Down 6.05
|May
|276.80 Down 6.05
|Jul
|276.85 Down 6.05
|Sep
|276.90 Down 6.05
|Dec
|276.95 Down 6.05
|Mar
|277.00 Down 6.05
|May
|277.05 Down 6.05
|Jul
|277.10 Down 6.05
|Sep
|277.15 Down 6.05