BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/10 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 273.00 273.00 268.05 268.65 Down 5.05
Dec 272.95 273.15 267.70 268.45 Down 5.15
Jan 272.80 273.20 268.90 269.10 Down 5.15
Feb 271.00 271.00 269.60 269.70 Down 5.10
Mar 274.40 274.60 269.25 270.00 Down 5.10
Apr 271.60 271.60 270.65 270.65 Down 5.20
May 275.65 275.65 270.50 271.05 Down 5.25
Jun 273.00 273.00 271.85 271.85 Down 5.25
Jul 276.20 276.20 271.50 272.10 Down 5.40
Aug 273.50 273.50 272.65 272.65 Down 5.45
Sep 277.00 277.00 272.40 272.80 Down 5.50
Oct 274.00 274.00 273.30 273.30 Down 5.55
Nov 274.10 274.10 273.50 273.50 Down 5.60
Dec 278.00 278.00 273.20 273.45 Down 5.70
Jan 274.00 Down 5.70
Feb 274.25 Down 5.70
Mar 274.25 Down 5.75
Apr 274.65 Down 5.75
May 274.85 Down 5.70
Jun 275.20 Down 5.70
Jul 275.30 Down 5.90
Aug 275.75 Down 5.75
Sep 275.80 Down 6.05
Oct 276.00 Down 6.05
Dec 276.35 Down 6.05
Mar 276.50 Down 6.05
May 276.55 Down 6.05
Jul 276.60 Down 6.05
Sep 276.65 Down 6.05
Dec 276.70 Down 6.05
Mar 276.75 Down 6.05
May 276.80 Down 6.05
Jul 276.85 Down 6.05
Sep 276.90 Down 6.05
Dec 276.95 Down 6.05
Mar 277.00 Down 6.05
May 277.05 Down 6.05
Jul 277.10 Down 6.05
Sep 277.15 Down 6.05