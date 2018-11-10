  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/10 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2287 Down 5
Dec 2273 2288 2233 2250 Down 15
Jan 2287 Down 5
Mar 2298 2317 2269 2287 Down 5
May 2324 2342 2297 2310 Down 6
Jul 2349 2358 2314 2326 Down 7
Sep 2356 2366 2331 2338 Down 6
Dec 2362 2362 2338 2346 Down 4
Mar 2365 2365 2348 2350 Down 2
May 2352 2352 2351 2352 Up 1
Jul 2351 Up 1
Sep 2354 2355 2354 2355 Up 1