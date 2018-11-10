BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2287
|Down
|5
|Dec
|2273
|2288
|2233
|2250
|Down
|15
|Jan
|2287
|Down
|5
|Mar
|2298
|2317
|2269
|2287
|Down
|5
|May
|2324
|2342
|2297
|2310
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2349
|2358
|2314
|2326
|Down
|7
|Sep
|2356
|2366
|2331
|2338
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2362
|2362
|2338
|2346
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2365
|2365
|2348
|2350
|Down
|2
|May
|2352
|2352
|2351
|2352
|Up
|1
|Jul
|2351
|Up
|1
|Sep
|2354
|2355
|2354
|2355
|Up
|1