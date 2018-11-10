ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's Defense Ministry says 25 soldiers were injured while seven others are unaccounted for in an accident during the firing of heavy weapon ordnance.

In a statement, the ministry said the unexplained accident occurred Friday at a base in Hakkari province, which borders both Iraq and Iran and where clashes between Kurdish rebels and Turkish troops are frequent.

The soldiers were said to have been immediately evacuated and hospitalized.

No details on their condition were provided.

The incident is under investigation.