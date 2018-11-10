AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's state news agency says four people have been killed and hundreds of tourists visiting the kingdom's ancient city of Petra have been moved to higher ground after heavy rains caused flash floods in several locations.

The Petra agency quoted government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat as saying two dozen people were injured and dozens more evacuated as homes were flooded. Elsewhere, rising water levels forced the closure of a desert highway.

She says several people are missing and that searches are continuing.

Petra says two women and two girls were killed in two separate incidents.

Friday's floods came two weeks after 21 people, including middle school students, were killed in flash floods near the Dead Sea. Jordan's tourism and education ministers resigned after the incident.