ROME (AP) — A verdict is expected within hours for Rome's mayor, on trial in the Italian capital for allegedly lying about a City Hall hire.

Testimony wrapped up on Friday in the trial of Virginia Raggi from the populist 5-Star Movement, which is also the main coalition party in the national government.

Prosecutors allege that Raggi lied to Italian anti-corruption officials when insisting she alone picked the head of the city tourist office. The appointee's brother was Raggi's chief aide. Investigators suggested he maneuvered to get his brother the job.

Raggi has denied wrongdoing. A verdict is expected sometime on Saturday.

The 5-Stars' rules state that any member convicted of a crime cannot stay in office, even pending appeal.