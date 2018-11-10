People gather to pray for the victims of the mass shooting during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks , Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman open
People gather outside the Rivalry Roasters coffee shop for a vigil for Sean Adler Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif. Adler was killed in W
A picture of Noel Sparks is seen during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening i
Sheriff's deputies speak to potential witnesses as they stand near the scene of a mass shooting Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., wher
People place flowers near the scene of a mass shooting Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., after a gunman opened fire Wednesday evening
Standing at the microphones, from left to right, Paul Delacourt, assistant director for the FBI Los Angeles, and U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley look on as V
Mourners embrace outside of the Thousand Oaks Teen Center on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, where relatives and friends gathered in the aftermath of the Wedn
Grieving people are led into the Thousand Oaks Teen Center where families have gathered after a deadly shooting at a bar, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in
Firefighters salute from an overpass as a motorcade with the body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus goes by Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Newbur
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a Southern California bar that left 13 dead, including the gunman (all times local):
9:10 a.m.
President Donald Trump is blaming mental illness for the California bar shooting that left 13 people dead, including the shooter.
Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, described gunman Ian David Long as "a very sick puppy" who had "a lot of problems."
Long, who opened fire at the country music bar in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday, was seen by a mental health specialist in April who worried the 28-year-old Marine veteran might have post-traumatic stress disorder. Investigators have not commented on a motive for the shooting, or whether mental illness played a role.
Trump touted his efforts to fund PTSD among veterans. But he declined to engage on questions on whether the nation needed stricter gun control laws.
Trump has closely aligned himself with the powerful gun lobbying group, the National Rifle Association, and has resisted calls for tougher firearms measures.