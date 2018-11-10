LONDON (AP) — A transport minister in the British government has stepped down to protest Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan and is backing calls for a second referendum on whether the country should leave the European Union.

Jo Johnson said Friday that the withdrawal agreement being discussed by EU and British leaders would be a "terrible mistake" that would leave Britain weaker economically and with "no say" in EU rules it must follow.

The only alternative, he says, is a no-deal Brexit that would "inflict untold damage on our nation."

Johnson is the brother of former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who resigned in July over the Brexit plan.

Jo Johnson backed the "remain" side in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

May has said there will be no second referendum.