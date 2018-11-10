LONDON (AP) — All Blacks coach Steve Hansen fears playing regular test matches against England would diminish the spectacle and have a negative impact on players.

New Zealand face England for the first time in four years on Saturday at a sold-out Twickenham.

While Hansen would be open to the idea of more regular meetings between the teams, he has concerns about the knock-on effect.

When asked on Friday if he would like to face England more often, Hansen said, "As long as it doesn't create more logjams in the calendar.

"The problem with the game at the moment is there is not enough break between the last game and the next one, and players are suffering because of it.

"The old adage of less is more is probably a good thing.

"Would we be so excited about playing England if we were playing twice a year, every year? Maybe not.

"But we haven't played them in four years and everyone is on the edge of their seat, can't wait, can't buy a ticket. So that's got to be good for the business."

Previously, New Zealand and England met four times in 2014, and for three straight years, and there were complaints of overkill.

This four-year gap between matchups is the longest since a six-year gap from 1985-91, before the game turned professional officially.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports