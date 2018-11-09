  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/11/09 23:24
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 11 9 2 0 33 4 29
Chelsea 11 8 3 0 27 8 27
Liverpool 11 8 3 0 21 5 27
Tottenham 11 8 0 3 19 10 24
Arsenal 11 7 2 2 25 14 23
Bournemouth 11 6 2 3 20 14 20
Man United 11 6 2 3 19 18 20
Watford 11 6 1 4 16 13 19
Everton 11 5 3 3 19 15 18
Leicester 11 5 1 5 17 16 16
Wolverhampton 11 4 3 4 11 12 15
Brighton 11 4 2 5 12 16 14
West Ham 11 3 2 6 13 17 11
Crystal Palace 11 2 2 7 8 16 8
Burnley 11 2 2 7 12 25 8
Southampton 11 1 4 6 7 20 7
Newcastle 11 1 3 7 7 14 6
Huddersfield 11 1 3 7 5 21 6
Cardiff 11 1 2 8 9 24 5
Fulham 11 1 2 8 11 29 5
Saturday, Nov. 10

Cardiff vs. Brighton 1230 GMT

Southampton vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 1730 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 11

Liverpool vs. Fulham 1200 GMT

Chelsea vs. Everton 1415 GMT

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton 1630 GMT

Man City vs. Man United 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 16 8 6 2 28 13 30
Norwich 16 9 3 4 24 17 30
Sheffield United 16 9 2 5 27 19 29
Middlesbrough 16 7 7 2 17 8 28
Derby 16 8 4 4 25 17 28
Nottingham Forest 16 6 8 2 23 16 26
West Brom 16 7 4 5 33 24 25
Blackburn 16 6 7 3 19 20 25
Swansea 16 6 5 5 18 13 23
Birmingham 16 5 8 3 20 17 23
QPR 16 7 2 7 15 20 23
Bristol City 16 6 4 6 20 18 22
Brentford 16 5 6 5 25 20 21
Aston Villa 16 5 6 5 24 23 21
Stoke 16 5 6 5 19 20 21
Wigan 16 6 2 8 19 24 20
Sheffield Wednesday 16 5 4 7 21 30 19
Rotherham 16 4 5 7 13 22 17
Millwall 16 4 4 8 19 25 16
Bolton 16 4 4 8 11 22 16
Preston 16 3 6 7 25 30 15
Reading 16 4 3 9 22 27 15
Hull 16 4 3 9 13 21 15
Ipswich 16 1 7 8 12 26 10
Friday, Nov. 9

Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 10

Bolton vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Hull 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Leeds 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 17 11 5 1 28 14 38
Sunderland 16 10 5 1 32 13 35
Peterborough 17 10 3 4 33 22 33
Barnsley 16 9 4 3 29 14 31
Luton Town 17 8 5 4 27 19 29
Charlton 17 8 4 5 26 20 28
Accrington Stanley 17 7 7 3 21 19 28
Coventry 17 8 4 5 20 18 28
Blackpool 16 6 7 3 18 15 25
Doncaster 17 7 4 6 25 24 25
Walsall 17 7 4 6 19 24 25
Fleetwood Town 17 6 5 6 24 19 23
Southend 17 7 2 8 21 22 23
Burton Albion 16 6 3 7 22 22 21
Wycombe 17 5 6 6 23 24 21
Rochdale 17 5 5 7 22 31 20
Gillingham 17 5 3 9 26 29 18
Shrewsbury 17 4 6 7 16 20 18
Scunthorpe 17 4 6 7 26 37 18
Bristol Rovers 17 4 5 8 14 14 17
Oxford United 17 3 6 8 20 27 15
Plymouth 17 3 4 10 18 29 13
AFC Wimbledon 17 3 2 12 11 26 11
Bradford 17 3 1 13 12 31 10
Tuesday, Nov. 6

Gillingham 0, Blackpool 1

Walsall 0, Charlton 2

Saturday, Nov. 17

Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1200 GMT

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Friday, Nov. 23

Coventry vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 17 11 3 3 32 15 36
Milton Keynes Dons 17 9 7 1 24 10 34
Colchester 17 9 4 4 31 16 31
Tranmere 17 8 6 3 25 16 30
Exeter 17 8 5 4 26 17 29
Newport County 17 8 5 4 25 29 29
Mansfield Town 17 6 10 1 25 13 28
Stevenage 17 8 4 5 21 16 28
Forest Green 17 6 9 2 26 17 27
Bury 17 7 5 5 28 18 26
Carlisle 17 7 2 8 19 22 23
Crawley Town 17 7 2 8 24 29 23
Port Vale 17 6 4 7 17 21 22
Yeovil 16 5 6 5 23 18 21
Oldham 17 5 6 6 21 18 21
Northampton 17 5 6 6 20 21 21
Swindon 17 5 6 6 19 22 21
Crewe 17 5 4 8 16 19 19
Cambridge United 17 5 3 9 16 27 18
Morecambe 17 5 2 10 17 29 17
Grimsby Town 17 4 3 10 11 23 15
Notts County 17 3 5 9 20 36 14
Cheltenham 16 2 5 9 12 25 11
Macclesfield 17 1 4 12 14 35 7
Tuesday, Nov. 6

Notts County 0, Oldham 0

Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 1

Saturday, Nov. 17

Newport County vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Macclesfield 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Tranmere 1500 GMT