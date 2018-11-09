GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal is doubtful for the second test against England in Kandy next week.

Chandimal strained his groin during the first test in Galle which Sri Lanka lost by 211 runs inside four days on Friday.

He didn't field during England's second innings on Thursday, and batted in pain for scores of 33 and 1.

"Chandimal's injury is grade one, and it will take 10 to 14 days," Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha said. "It will be touch and go for the second test match.

"The danger for us is that if he is not 100 percent fit, he may not play. We have to look at a replacement or standby player."

Suranga Lakmal led Sri Lanka during Chandimal's absences in Galle.

Roshen Silva could replace Chandimal in the lineup, which also need to replace retired spinner Rangana Herath.

The second test gets underway on Wedenesday at the Pallekele International Stadium.

