WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--PSG-DISCRIMINATION

PARIS — The French league of human rights filed a discrimination lawsuit against Paris Saint-Germain and the French Football Federation ethical council will look into the club's recruiting policy after scouts illegally profiled the ethnic origins of potential young recruits. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 380 words.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

GALLE, Sri Lanka — England crush Sri Lanka by 211 runs with a day to spare in winning a test in Galle for the first time. Set an improbable target of 461 and two days to do the unprecedented, Sri Lanka is all out for 250 after tea on the fourth day. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 670 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The Russian government risks missing a deadline to allow access to the Moscow laboratory at the center of the country's doping scandals. A deal between the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian government allowed the agency RUSADA to be reinstated in September in return for data from the lab by the end of 2018. SENT: 250 words.

GLF--SUN CITY

SUN CITY, South Africa — Sergio Garcia holds onto his lead halfway through the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge as Li Haotong, who is in contention to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai, charges up the leaderboard. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-SOUTH AFRICA

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia ended a seven-match losing streak in one-day internationals with a seven-run win over South Africa at the Adelaide Oval to even the three-match series. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won his second successive toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second one-day international. Developing.

RGU--ENGLAND-NEW ZEALAND

LONDON — After a show of extreme resilience resulted in a scarcely deserved victory over South Africa, England will need a broad increase in quality to stand any chance in a long-awaited meeting with New Zealand. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— With:

— RGU--INTERNATIONAL PREVIEW — De Klerk, Kerevi, Hogg reinforce teams. SENT: 1,650 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Levante hosts Real Sociedad looking to extend its six-match unbeaten streak and move closer to the top in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 150 words by 2200 GMT.

BOX--TIM DAHLBERG-MAYWEATHER'S RUN

It looked like easy money, and there's no one more qualified to judge that then the founder and titular head of The Money Team. But sometimes chasing a pile of cash is more difficult than it seems. Floyd Mayweather Jr. found that out when he went looking for money in Japan. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 750 words, photos.

TEN--FED CUP FINAL

PRAGUE — Sofia Kenin will face Barbora Strycova in the opening singles when the defending champion United States plays the Czech Republic in the Fed Cup final. Alison Riske was drawn to play Katerina Siniakova in the second singles. SENT: 130 words, photo.

Other Stories:

— GLF--BLUE BAY LPGA — Lopez earns an ace and lead in Blue Bay LPGA on birthday. SENT: 260 words.

— HKN--RACE AND HOCKEY — Racism lingers for NHL players 60 years after O'Ree landmark. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 980 words, photos.

— SOC--UEFA-SPONSORSHIP — UEFA gets $230M sponsorship from Chinese payment platform. SENT: 110 words, photo.

— FIG--NHK TROPHY — Tuktamysheva, Uno lead short programs. SENT: 190 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Curry injured as Bucks stop Warriors' 8-game win streak. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Canucks beat Bruins 8-5 for 5th straight win. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— FBN--PANTHERS-STEELERS — Roethlisberger throws for 5 TDs, Steelers rip Panthers 52-21. By Will Graves. SENT: 920 words, photoss.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.