'Harry Potter' co-stars reunite for a skateboard ride

By  Associated Press
2018/11/09 21:20
In this July 6, 2011 file photo, actors, from left, Emma Watson and Tom Felton pose at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in central London. “Harry Potter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were no brooms in the air or "Mudblood" insults when Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy met up at a beach.

"Harry Potter" co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton recently met up and went on a skateboard ride.

Watson posted a short video of their meetup on Instagram.

Felton teased Watson about her skateboarding skills, telling her she was "dancing around the board like a clown."

Watson wrote a post congratulating Fenton on his new Youtube sci-fi series, "Origin," which premieres on Nov. 14.