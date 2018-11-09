GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Officials say a Fly Jamaica Boeing 757-200 aircraft has overshot the runway at Guyana's main international airport, injuring several people.

Airline spokesman Carl Bowen says the plane, which was on its way to Toronto, reported a hydraulic failure emergency shortly after taking off from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and returned after less than 20 minutes.

Bowen said 120 passengers and crew were on the plane. When it landed, the crew was unable to stop the aircraft, which came to a halt at the northeastern takeoff end of the runway, badly damaging its right wing and engine.

Bowen said two elderly passengers were taken to the hospital as a precaution and the plane was safely evacuated. "We are making alternative arrangements to fly out the passengers," he told the AP.