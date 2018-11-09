BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister plans to discuss the treatment of China's Muslim minority during an official visit to Beijing next week.

A spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday that the situation in China's far west region of Xinjiang is "cause for concern in our view."

China has rejected accusations that large numbers of ethnic Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities are being interned for the purpose of political indoctrination.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters that Maas "will raise the issue with his Chinese partners."

She said that Maas, who flies to China on Sunday, will also discuss other topics including the trade dispute between China and the United States, the situation in North Korea and Berlin's bilateral relations with Beijing.