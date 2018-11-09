British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, left, lay wreaths at the graves of British World War I soldiers
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on events marking the centennial of Armistice Day (all times local):
1:20 p.m.
As world leaders prepare to mark 100 years since the armistice that ended World War I, British Prime Minister Theresa May has paid respects to the first and last British soldier killed in the fighting.
At a ceremony at the Saint Symphorien cemetery in Mons, Belgium, May lay wreaths at two graves. One holds the remains of Pvt. John Parr, killed Aug. 21, 1914 in the woods south of Brussels at age 17.
The other, nearby, is the grave of Pvt. George Ellison, who survived some of the war's worst battles but was shot and killed in a Belgian pasture on Nov. 11, 1918 — the war's last day.
May is among some 60 world leaders marking the anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice at multiple events.
___
10:15 a.m.
Paris, the City of Light, always was the grandest prize of World War I, either to conquer or defend.
So it is only fitting that when victors and vanquished meet to mark the centennial of the armistice this weekend, the biggest ceremony should be on the famed Champs-Elysees at the Arc de Triomphe.
About 60 leaders will mark the cease-fire that came on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
U.S. President Donald Trump will be among those who join his French counterpart and host, Emmanuel Macron, and others to remember the millions who died during the first global conflict.
Carrying the heritage of defeated Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel will be visiting the site in the woods north of Paris where military leaders in a train carriage agreed to the armistice.