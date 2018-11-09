Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;S;13;76%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and beautiful;32;24;NNE;11;57%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;19;9;Partial sunshine;18;11;NE;16;65%;64%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;19;12;Partial sunshine;17;11;S;11;56%;25%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;13;9;Spotty showers;12;9;S;28;93%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;3;-6;Partly sunny;0;-2;NNE;16;80%;60%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;16;5;Mostly sunny;17;5;ESE;9;54%;20%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow;-7;-16;Mostly sunny, frigid;-11;-18;NE;11;38%;26%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Lots of sun, warm;33;24;ENE;16;53%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;A brief shower;19;11;Partly sunny;19;11;NNE;10;63%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;19;12;Mostly sunny;18;11;SSW;19;58%;25%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;23;13;Nice with some sun;23;13;NW;6;70%;28%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;31;23;Occasional rain;28;23;SSE;6;86%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;Lots of sun, nice;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;E;11;43%;12%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;10;78%;78%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;19;12;WNW;19;67%;13%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;16;1;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;0;NE;7;34%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;16;5;Periods of sun, mild;18;6;SE;10;59%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;12;5;Cloudy and mild;14;6;SSE;11;87%;7%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;Cloudy with a shower;19;11;NE;7;77%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;18;Showers and t-storms;24;17;NNW;11;83%;91%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;15;6;Partly sunny;14;7;ESE;16;75%;18%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;14;10;Spotty showers;13;10;SSW;23;79%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;15;2;Partly sunny, nice;16;3;ENE;6;70%;2%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;16;4;Partly sunny;14;5;ESE;9;69%;9%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;Showers and t-storms;25;22;E;11;82%;91%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;30;19;NNW;8;51%;60%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partial sunshine;18;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;WNW;8;60%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Brief p.m. showers;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;N;8;56%;27%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;29;15;Mostly sunny;25;15;SE;34;64%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;NE;4;74%;68%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Partial sunshine;31;23;N;12;71%;6%;7

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;3;-5;Periods of sun, cold;1;-3;SW;18;56%;16%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNE;9;76%;64%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;9;8;A little rain;11;9;SSE;18;86%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;32;26;High clouds;32;25;N;14;59%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;14;1;Mostly cloudy, cold;10;6;SSE;9;44%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;17;82%;48%;7

Delhi, India;Sunshine, pleasant;29;15;Hazy sunshine;29;15;E;5;49%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;9;-1;Mostly sunny;13;-4;NNE;11;18%;28%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;29;17;Hazy sun;29;18;N;7;55%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;37;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;NNE;7;60%;59%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;12;5;Spotty showers;11;6;S;14;80%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;16;4;Showers around;15;3;NNE;12;48%;70%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;More sun than clouds;17;12;Clouds and sun;19;14;WSW;15;73%;19%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;25;22;A couple of showers;28;23;NW;7;79%;96%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;27;11;Partly sunny;27;10;ENE;11;34%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;14;69%;44%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;6;4;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;SE;21;93%;68%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;34;24;ENE;9;65%;64%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;22;E;21;71%;33%;2

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;29;22;A shower or two;28;21;NE;24;60%;62%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;ENE;9;43%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Nice with sunshine;27;13;NNE;6;52%;8%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;17;13;Some sun;18;11;ENE;12;79%;29%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;9;71%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;N;11;60%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;27;11;Mostly sunny;27;13;NNW;12;36%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;17;5;Mostly sunny;17;5;NNE;7;39%;15%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;NW;8;52%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;S;8;64%;28%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;Sunny and nice;33;18;N;17;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds and fog;11;-1;Partly sunny;8;1;SE;8;89%;30%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;25;NNE;8;63%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;Some brightening;32;23;NE;8;67%;63%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;31;20;Hazy sunshine;31;19;NNW;8;57%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;6;72%;67%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;4;A t-storm in spots;17;3;NE;14;51%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A morning shower;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;10;76%;75%;9

Lima, Peru;Sunny intervals;21;18;Some brightening;22;18;S;14;71%;42%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning out cloudy;18;15;Spotty showers;18;15;SW;16;86%;85%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower;13;10;A p.m. t-shower;13;9;SSW;17;83%;80%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;29;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;E;8;18%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;24;Sunny intervals;31;25;S;10;73%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;13;8;Spotty showers;13;12;SW;15;71%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Showers around;30;26;NNE;9;74%;93%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;A morning shower;34;26;W;8;68%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;ENE;12;62%;18%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;19;10;Partly sunny;21;10;SSE;12;55%;28%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;11;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;NNE;7;52%;44%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;12;67%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds and fog;6;1;Low clouds;6;2;ESE;8;77%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;SE;12;72%;36%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;29;20;Some brightening;25;19;ESE;11;79%;78%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow shower;4;1;Bit of rain, snow;4;-6;W;24;69%;66%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Rain and snow shower;3;-6;ESE;11;77%;65%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;36;26;Hazy sunshine;35;25;NNE;14;41%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NNE;14;60%;78%;9

New York, United States;Afternoon rain;12;7;Partly sunny, windy;9;1;WNW;35;43%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable cloudiness;22;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;NNE;13;57%;55%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-12;-24;Mostly sunny, frigid;-18;-25;SW;9;91%;38%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNE;13;49%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;7;5;Periods of rain;8;7;SE;12;86%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;4;0;Inc. clouds;2;-7;W;31;68%;51%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;SE;18;81%;70%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NW;13;81%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ENE;13;65%;8%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;14;10;Rain and drizzle;14;11;SSW;23;70%;84%;0

Perth, Australia;Turning out cloudy;34;17;Sunlit and cooler;26;15;SSE;17;54%;7%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;WSW;8;68%;73%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;23;High clouds;34;23;SE;20;60%;3%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;22;A t-storm in spots;33;23;E;8;56%;64%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;11;6;Sun and some clouds;12;4;ESE;6;80%;11%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;16;5;Mostly sunny;12;0;SSW;10;53%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;12;Periods of rain;20;13;E;12;65%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;E;7;64%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;30;25;A passing shower;30;25;ESE;15;64%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Cloudy;9;5;ENE;21;64%;22%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds and fog;7;4;Cloudy with a shower;7;3;SE;10;88%;56%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;24;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;ENE;11;76%;55%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Periods of sun;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SE;17;54%;53%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;10;ENE;7;67%;11%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Cloudy with a shower;5;1;SE;14;77%;55%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;20;8;Sunny;19;9;N;9;38%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ENE;10;72%;67%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;29;24;Showers;30;23;ESE;12;81%;92%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;N;10;88%;64%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;Mostly sunny;24;9;NNE;7;40%;15%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;29;10;An afternoon shower;27;11;SW;11;32%;63%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;10;80%;66%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;15;14;Periods of rain;17;14;SSW;11;87%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;8;5;Clouds, then sun;10;4;NNE;9;71%;25%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;17;7;Sunny and pleasant;16;2;NW;7;56%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Mainly cloudy;19;13;ENE;12;68%;77%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;8;76%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog to sun;14;1;Sun and some clouds;15;1;SE;7;63%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;30;25;Spotty showers;30;26;E;23;79%;85%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;8;6;Spotty showers;9;7;SE;10;100%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;Partly sunny;24;15;NNE;17;54%;18%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;22;A morning shower;27;22;ESE;20;74%;52%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cooler;6;4;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;SE;14;99%;55%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;15;4;Mostly sunny;13;5;NNE;9;63%;40%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;NE;7;62%;11%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;17;9;Clouds and sun;16;10;ENE;10;42%;30%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy;26;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;SSE;9;56%;75%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;E;5;60%;9%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;20;15;Low clouds breaking;22;14;ENE;12;70%;27%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;-2;Windy with some sun;3;-2;WNW;38;68%;29%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;25;18;Brief p.m. showers;24;16;NW;16;48%;71%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;25;13;Partly sunny;18;13;W;13;71%;36%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;2;-10;Decreasing clouds;1;-13;SSE;10;46%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Mostly sunny;10;2;NNE;6;71%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;15;8;Sun and some clouds;13;7;SE;11;79%;13%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Inc. clouds;29;22;Partly sunny;30;23;NNW;7;58%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;7;3;Low clouds;8;3;SE;9;92%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds and fog;12;6;Some sun;11;4;SE;10;86%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, breezy;14;10;Partly sunny;16;9;ENE;20;66%;8%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;33;25;A morning shower;31;25;SW;8;76%;82%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;12;-1;Plenty of sunshine;12;-2;NNE;4;65%;10%;3

