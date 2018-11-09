Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 9, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;S;8;76%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;90;74;Sunny and beautiful;90;76;NNE;7;57%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;66;49;Partial sunshine;65;51;NE;10;65%;64%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;66;54;Partial sunshine;63;51;S;7;56%;25%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;55;49;Spotty showers;54;49;S;18;93%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;38;22;Partly sunny;32;28;NNE;10;80%;60%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;61;40;Mostly sunny;62;41;ESE;5;54%;20%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow;20;3;Mostly sunny, frigid;12;-1;NE;7;38%;26%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;Lots of sun, warm;92;75;ENE;10;53%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;A brief shower;66;52;Partly sunny;66;51;NNE;6;63%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;66;53;Mostly sunny;64;52;SSW;12;58%;25%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;74;55;Nice with some sun;74;56;NW;4;70%;28%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;88;74;Occasional rain;82;73;SSE;4;86%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;Lots of sun, nice;85;62;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;E;7;43%;12%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;NNW;6;78%;78%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;62;50;Partly sunny;65;54;WNW;12;67%;13%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;61;34;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;32;NE;5;34%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;62;42;Periods of sun, mild;64;42;SE;6;59%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;54;42;Cloudy and mild;57;43;SSE;7;87%;7%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;67;50;Cloudy with a shower;66;51;NE;4;77%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;64;Showers and t-storms;75;63;NNW;7;83%;91%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;59;42;Partly sunny;57;45;ESE;10;75%;18%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;57;50;Spotty showers;55;50;SSW;14;79%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;59;36;Partly sunny, nice;61;37;ENE;4;70%;2%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;60;39;Partly sunny;57;40;ESE;5;69%;9%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;Showers and t-storms;78;71;E;7;82%;91%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;64;A t-storm in spots;85;66;NNW;5;51%;60%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partial sunshine;64;47;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;WNW;5;60%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Brief p.m. showers;78;62;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;N;5;56%;27%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;85;59;Mostly sunny;76;59;SE;21;64%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;NE;3;74%;68%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;Partial sunshine;88;73;N;8;71%;6%;7

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;37;22;Periods of sun, cold;33;27;SW;11;56%;16%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy p.m. t-storm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;NNE;6;76%;64%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;48;46;A little rain;51;48;SSE;11;86%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;90;78;High clouds;89;77;N;9;59%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;57;33;Mostly cloudy, cold;50;43;SSE;5;44%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;93;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;11;82%;48%;7

Delhi, India;Sunshine, pleasant;84;58;Hazy sunshine;84;59;E;3;49%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;48;30;Mostly sunny;56;25;NNE;7;18%;28%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;83;63;Hazy sun;85;65;N;5;55%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;99;73;An afternoon shower;93;74;NNE;4;60%;59%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;53;41;Spotty showers;51;42;S;9;80%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;61;40;Showers around;59;38;NNE;7;48%;70%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;More sun than clouds;63;54;Clouds and sun;66;57;WSW;10;73%;19%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;77;71;A couple of showers;83;73;NW;4;79%;96%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;81;53;Partly sunny;81;50;ENE;7;34%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;71;Partly sunny;85;73;NE;8;69%;44%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;43;39;Cloudy with a shower;43;37;SE;13;93%;68%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;77;A t-storm around;92;76;ENE;6;65%;64%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;72;E;13;71%;33%;2

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;85;72;A shower or two;82;70;NE;15;60%;62%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;91;64;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;ENE;6;43%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;Nice with sunshine;80;56;NNE;4;52%;8%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;63;55;Some sun;64;52;ENE;7;79%;29%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;88;75;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ENE;6;71%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;89;76;Mostly sunny;89;76;N;7;60%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;81;52;Mostly sunny;81;56;NNW;8;36%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;63;40;Mostly sunny;63;41;NNE;4;39%;15%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;90;64;Mostly sunny, nice;90;64;NW;5;52%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;47;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;S;5;64%;28%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;91;64;Sunny and nice;91;64;N;11;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds and fog;52;31;Partly sunny;47;34;SE;5;89%;30%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;90;76;Partly sunny;89;78;NNE;5;63%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;73;Some brightening;90;74;NE;5;67%;63%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;87;68;Hazy sunshine;88;67;NNW;5;57%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;E;4;72%;67%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;63;39;A t-storm in spots;63;38;NE;8;51%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A morning shower;88;77;A morning shower;88;76;SSW;6;76%;75%;9

Lima, Peru;Sunny intervals;71;64;Some brightening;71;64;S;9;71%;42%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning out cloudy;64;59;Spotty showers;65;59;SW;10;86%;85%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower;56;50;A p.m. t-shower;56;49;SSW;11;83%;80%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;84;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;E;5;18%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;76;Sunny intervals;87;77;S;6;73%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;56;47;Spotty showers;56;53;SW;9;71%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;Showers around;86;79;NNE;6;74%;93%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;A morning shower;93;78;W;5;68%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;Brief a.m. showers;87;77;Partly sunny;90;77;ENE;7;62%;18%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;66;49;Partly sunny;70;50;SSE;8;55%;28%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;77;51;Clouds and sun, nice;74;51;NNE;4;52%;44%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;NNE;7;67%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds and fog;43;34;Low clouds;42;35;ESE;5;77%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;Sunshine and nice;86;77;SE;7;72%;36%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;84;69;Some brightening;77;67;ESE;7;79%;78%;5

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow shower;39;34;Bit of rain, snow;38;21;W;15;69%;66%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;39;34;Rain and snow shower;37;20;ESE;7;77%;65%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;97;79;Hazy sunshine;95;76;NNE;9;41%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;81;59;A t-storm in spots;77;60;NNE;8;60%;78%;9

New York, United States;Afternoon rain;53;44;Partly sunny, windy;47;34;WNW;22;43%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Variable cloudiness;71;56;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;NNE;8;57%;55%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;10;-11;Mostly sunny, frigid;-1;-13;SW;6;91%;38%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;72;56;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNE;8;49%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;45;41;Periods of rain;47;45;SE;8;86%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;39;32;Inc. clouds;35;19;W;19;68%;51%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;85;79;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;SE;11;81%;70%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;77;NW;8;81%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;92;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;ENE;8;65%;8%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;58;50;Rain and drizzle;56;51;SSW;14;70%;84%;0

Perth, Australia;Turning out cloudy;93;63;Sunlit and cooler;78;59;SSE;10;54%;7%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;WSW;5;68%;73%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;73;High clouds;93;74;SE;12;60%;3%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;72;A t-storm in spots;91;73;E;5;56%;64%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;52;43;Sun and some clouds;54;40;ESE;4;80%;11%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;61;41;Mostly sunny;54;33;SSW;6;53%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;67;54;Periods of rain;68;55;E;8;65%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;66;48;Partly sunny;67;49;E;4;64%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;86;76;A passing shower;86;77;ESE;9;64%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;47;43;Cloudy;48;42;ENE;13;64%;22%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds and fog;45;38;Cloudy with a shower;44;38;SE;6;88%;56%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;76;70;A t-storm in spots;80;69;ENE;7;76%;55%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Periods of sun;83;65;A t-storm in spots;81;66;SE;10;54%;53%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;68;49;Partly sunny;68;49;ENE;4;67%;11%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Cloudy with a shower;41;34;SE;9;77%;55%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;69;46;Sunny;66;48;N;5;38%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;62;A t-storm in spots;79;65;ENE;6;72%;67%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;85;74;Showers;86;74;ESE;7;81%;92%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;A t-storm in spots;77;64;N;6;88%;64%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;Mostly sunny;75;48;NNE;4;40%;15%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;85;51;An afternoon shower;80;51;SW;7;32%;63%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A t-storm in spots;86;73;N;6;80%;66%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;60;57;Periods of rain;63;58;SSW;7;87%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;47;41;Clouds, then sun;50;39;NNE;6;71%;25%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;62;45;Sunny and pleasant;61;35;NW;4;56%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;64;52;Mainly cloudy;66;55;ENE;7;68%;77%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;NNE;5;76%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog to sun;58;33;Sun and some clouds;60;35;SE;5;63%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;87;78;Spotty showers;86;78;E;14;79%;85%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;46;44;Spotty showers;47;45;SE;6;100%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;71;59;Partly sunny;75;59;NNE;10;54%;18%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;71;A morning shower;80;71;ESE;13;74%;52%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cooler;42;39;Cloudy with a shower;43;37;SE;9;99%;55%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;59;39;Mostly sunny;56;41;NNE;5;63%;40%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;Plenty of sunshine;59;36;NE;4;62%;11%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;62;49;Clouds and sun;61;49;ENE;6;42%;30%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy;78;64;A t-storm in spots;76;64;SSE;5;56%;75%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;75;48;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;E;3;60%;9%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;69;60;Low clouds breaking;71;57;ENE;7;70%;27%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;41;28;Windy with some sun;38;28;WNW;23;68%;29%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;77;64;Brief p.m. showers;75;61;NW;10;48%;71%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;77;56;Partly sunny;65;56;W;8;71%;36%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;35;13;Decreasing clouds;33;8;SSE;6;46%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;39;Mostly sunny;50;36;NNE;3;71%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;59;46;Sun and some clouds;55;44;SE;7;79%;13%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Inc. clouds;84;72;Partly sunny;87;73;NNW;4;58%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;45;37;Low clouds;46;37;SE;6;92%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds and fog;54;43;Some sun;53;40;SE;6;86%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, breezy;57;50;Partly sunny;60;49;ENE;12;66%;8%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;92;76;A morning shower;88;76;SW;5;76%;82%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;53;30;Plenty of sunshine;54;28;NNE;3;65%;10%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather