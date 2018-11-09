  1. Home
  2. World

Milan rivals agree shared stadium plan, likely at San Siro

By  Associated Press
2018/11/09 19:52
Inter forward Mauro Icardi, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with his teammate Inter midfielder Ivan Perisic during the Champion

Inter forward Mauro Icardi, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with his teammate Inter midfielder Ivan Perisic during the Champion

Inter midfielder Matteo Politano reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Ba

Inter midfielder Matteo Politano reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Ba

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan and Inter Milan have agreed to work on a shared stadium project, and prefer "complete renovation" of their city-owned San Siro home.

In a statement, Inter Milan says a shared stadium "will serve in the best interests of all stakeholders."

The agreement was announced after talks with Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala about redeveloping land around the 80,000-capacity Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. The clubs have shared it for 71 years.

Italian clubs typically rent publicly owned venues, despite Serie A champion Juventus and rivals in other countries generating more income from owning their stadiums.

Inter's statement says a task force should make progress this year "evaluating several possible options, including a complete renovation of the existing San Siro stadium."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports