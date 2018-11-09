  1. Home
  2. World

2 killed children among liberated Syrian hostages held by IS

By  Associated Press
2018/11/09 18:05
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows women and children who has been liberated from the Islamic State group in the Ha

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows women and children who has been liberated from the Islamic State group in the Ha

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian father and activists say Islamic State militants shot and killed two children during an operation by the Syrian military to liberate a group of hostages from southern Syria held by the group.

Nashaat Abu Ammar, a resident of Sweida, says his 8-year-old son Raafat was among those shot during the raid to free the hostages who had been held since July. A 13-year-old boy was also killed.

State media reported Thursday that troops liberated 19 women and children held by IS in a military operation in central Syria.

But Abu Ammar and the Suwayda 24 activist collective said 17 hostages arrived in Sweida on Thursday night, along with the bodies of two dead children.