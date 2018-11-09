  1. Home
A century after fighting for Paris, leaders mark armistice

By  Associated Press
2018/11/09 17:19
PARIS (AP) — Paris, the City of Light, always was the grandest prize of World War I, either to conquer or defend.

So it is only fitting that when victors and vanquished meet to mark the centennial of the armistice this weekend, the biggest ceremony should be on the famed Champs-Elysees at the Arc de Triomphe.

About 60 leaders will mark the cease-fire that came on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

U.S. President Donald Trump will be among those who join his French counterpart and host, Emmanuel Macron, and others to remember the millions who died during the first global conflict.

Carrying the heritage of defeated Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel will be visiting the site in the woods north of Paris where military leaders in a train carriage agreed to the armistice.