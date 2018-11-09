COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials says a powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has occurred in the Arctic Sea, northwest of a largely uninhabited Norwegian island. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

The Norwegian earthquake center NORSAR says it was recorded Friday at 2:49 a.m. in the sea between the volcanic island of Jan Mayen and Greenland, a Danish territory

Norway's news agency NTB said there were 18 people on the island — military and meteorological institute staff — who were woken by the quake.

Silje Wennesland told NTB that "I had the heart in my throat when I woke up because the mirror and the cabinets shook."

NORSAR said aftershocks are expected but no tsunami warning was issued.