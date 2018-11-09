PHOENIX (AP) — A judge in Phoenix is set to hear a lawsuit filed by Republican groups seeking to limit the counting of some ballots in urban areas that could swing the results of a key U.S. Senate race.

The Republicans say they would also be happy if the judge ordered every county to try to count those problematic ballots, which some currently don't do.

Friday's hearing comes after Democrat Kyrsten Sinema grabbed a slim lead over Republican Martha McSally for the first time since Election Day. More than 400,000 ballots still need to be counted statewide.

Only a few thousand votes would be affected by the suit. Every one of them could be precious to Sinema or McSally in the razor-close race.