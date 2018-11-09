TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will consider relaxing regulations governing the employment of foreign labor to meet the expected rise in demand for laborers as Taiwanese businesses relocate their operations to Taiwan in the face of the U.S.-China trade conflict.

At a Cabinet meeting promoting investment in Taiwan on Nov. 8, Premier William Lai (賴清德) promised administrative assistance to address the needs of Taiwanese companies moving back home by setting up a one-stop service to help them secure land, labor, and funds, reported CNA.

The Ministry of Labor will exert flexibility for companies in need of an additional labor force, according to officials attending the meeting. For example, businesses from the electronics industry will be granted the employment of foreign workers up to 25 percent of the total number of employees, increased from the 10 percent cap. The restrictions can be relaxed to a maximum of 40 percent should the need arise.

Basic requirements will have to be met by companies before they are deemed qualified for the incentive program, such as the amount of registered capital, the number of local workers employed, and salary standards.

Invest Taiwan will be designated as the agency to tackle issues related to the plan to ensure streamlined administrative workings and customized service for interested enterprises, Lai was quoted as saying.

The premier has also instructed the Ministry of Economic Affairs to examine land availability in Taiwan and to cater to businesses’ needs within specific spans of time, from 3 to 10 years, wrote the report.

Earlier reports suggested the Taiwan government will help the businesses address the “five shortages,” namely the lack of water, electricity, land, factories, and qualified labor.