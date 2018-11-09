This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

The journey of a caravan of Central American migrants continued, with its members reaching Mexico City as it advanced toward the U.S. border.

In Chile, Haitian migrants were returned to their homeland voluntarily.

Locals in Bolivia took out decorated human skulls during the Natitas Festival, while in Haiti voodoo believers thought to be possessed with Gede's spirit take part in the annual Fete Gede festival at Cite Soleil Cemetery.

Panama celebrated one more year of independence from Colombia with parades and celebrations in Panama City's old Casco Viejo neighborhood.

In Cuba, a dog yawned inside a vintage Ford vehicle while young flamenco dancers took selfies before performing in the street during the 26th International Ballet Festival in Havana.

Mercedes driver and World Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain prepares to compete in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit. And in Argentina, the women's national soccer team plays for respects and a spot in the upcoming women's world cup.

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

