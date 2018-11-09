In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo, Central American migrants begin their morning trek facing Pico de Orizaba volcano as part of a thousands-strong caravan ho
In this Nov. 3, 2018 photo, Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, a ride on in the trunk of a taxi, in Acayu
In this Nov. 6, 2018 photo, the silhouettes of Central American migrants are projected on the side of a tent at the Jesus Martinez stadium in Mexico C
In this Nov. 4, 2018 photo, a man showers in the rain outside a temporary shelter set up for a splinter group of a migrant caravan hoping to reach the
In this Nov. 7, 2018 photo, a Haitian migrant smokes a cigarette as he waits to register for repatriation, in Santiago, Chile. After an unsuccessful m
In this Nov. 8, 2018 photo, women sit with their decorated human skulls at the at the General Cemetery during the Natitas Festival, in La Paz, Bolivia
In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, voodoo believers thought to be possessed with Gede's spirit walk in the middle of the street during the annual Voodoo fest
In this Nov. 3, 2018 photo, students wait for their chance to march during independence day parade, in Panama City's historic neighborhood, Casco Viej
In this Nov. 4, 2018 photo, a dog yawns in the cab of a vintage 1938 Ford, currently being used as a taxi, as it sits parked before the XIV rally of a
In this Nov. 4, 2018 photo, young flamenco dancers take a selfie before performing in the street during the 26th International Ballet Festival in Hava
In this Nov. 7, 2018 photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, attends a news conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 33-year-old Hamilton, who won h
In this Nov. 4, 2018 photo, Puma's defender Luis Quintana, left, slides to stop Cruz Azul's midfielder Javier Salas during a Mexico soccer league matc
In this Nov. 1, 2018 photo, Argentina national female soccer player Luana Munoz poses for a photo at the Argentina Football Association, after a train
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
The journey of a caravan of Central American migrants continued, with its members reaching Mexico City as it advanced toward the U.S. border.
In Chile, Haitian migrants were returned to their homeland voluntarily.
Locals in Bolivia took out decorated human skulls during the Natitas Festival, while in Haiti voodoo believers thought to be possessed with Gede's spirit take part in the annual Fete Gede festival at Cite Soleil Cemetery.
Panama celebrated one more year of independence from Colombia with parades and celebrations in Panama City's old Casco Viejo neighborhood.
In Cuba, a dog yawned inside a vintage Ford vehicle while young flamenco dancers took selfies before performing in the street during the 26th International Ballet Festival in Havana.
Mercedes driver and World Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain prepares to compete in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit. And in Argentina, the women's national soccer team plays for respects and a spot in the upcoming women's world cup.
Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
