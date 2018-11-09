  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/09 12:46
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 11 1 .917
Boston 7 4 .636
Philadelphia 7 5 .583 4
Brooklyn 5 6 .455
New York 4 8 .333 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 6 5 .545
Miami 5 5 .500 ½
Orlando 4 7 .364 2
Atlanta 3 8 .273 3
Washington 2 8 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 2 .800
Indiana 7 5 .583 2
Detroit 5 5 .500 3
Chicago 3 9 .250 6
Cleveland 1 10 .091
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 6 4 .600
Memphis 6 4 .600
New Orleans 5 6 .455
Houston 4 6 .400 2
Dallas 3 8 .273
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 9 2 .818
Portland 8 3 .727 1
Oklahoma City 7 4 .636 2
Utah 5 6 .455 4
Minnesota 4 8 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 10 1 .909
L.A. Clippers 6 4 .600
Sacramento 6 5 .545 4
L.A. Lakers 5 6 .455 5
Phoenix 2 9 .182 8

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 103, Orlando 96

Oklahoma City 95, Cleveland 86

Miami 95, San Antonio 88

New York 112, Atlanta 107

Memphis 89, Denver 87

New Orleans 107, Chicago 98

Philadelphia 100, Indiana 94

Utah 117, Dallas 102

Toronto 114, Sacramento 105

L.A. Lakers 114, Minnesota 110

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City 98, Houston 80

Boston 116, Phoenix 109, OT

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 9 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.