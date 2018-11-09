All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 15 11 3 1 23 55 40 6-2-0 5-1-1 4-0-0 Toronto 15 10 5 0 20 51 40 4-5-0 6-0-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 14 8 4 2 18 45 34 3-1-2 5-3-0 6-0-0 Boston 14 8 4 2 18 39 31 5-1-0 3-3-2 4-1-0 Montreal 15 8 5 2 18 48 45 5-3-0 3-2-2 2-2-2 Washington 14 7 4 3 17 52 50 5-1-2 2-3-1 2-1-1 Columbus 15 8 6 1 17 50 52 4-4-0 4-2-1 1-1-0 Philadelphia 16 8 7 1 17 53 60 3-4-0 5-3-1 1-2-0 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 43 44 4-2-1 3-4-1 2-2-0 Pittsburgh 14 6 5 3 15 47 47 2-4-1 4-1-2 1-3-1 N.Y. Rangers 15 7 7 1 15 43 47 5-3-0 2-4-1 0-1-1 Ottawa 15 6 6 3 15 52 62 5-2-2 1-4-1 3-3-1 Carolina 15 6 7 2 14 40 45 3-3-1 3-4-1 2-1-1 New Jersey 13 6 6 1 13 42 43 5-1-1 1-5-0 2-2-0 Detroit 15 5 8 2 12 40 55 3-4-1 2-4-1 1-4-0 Florida 11 3 5 3 9 34 41 0-3-1 3-2-2 0-0-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 15 12 3 0 24 51 31 5-3-0 7-0-0 3-0-0 San Jose 15 8 4 3 19 50 46 4-2-1 4-2-2 2-1-0 Calgary 16 9 6 1 19 54 53 4-2-1 5-4-0 1-2-0 Vancouver 16 9 6 1 19 49 53 5-2-0 4-4-1 2-2-0 Minnesota 14 8 4 2 18 43 40 5-0-2 3-4-0 4-2-0 Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 41 38 5-2-1 3-3-0 2-2-0 Edmonton 15 8 6 1 17 44 46 3-2-1 5-4-0 0-0-0 Dallas 15 8 6 1 17 42 40 5-2-0 3-4-1 1-1-0 Colorado 15 7 5 3 17 53 44 3-2-1 4-3-2 1-2-0 Anaheim 17 7 7 3 17 41 48 4-2-3 3-5-0 3-2-2 Arizona 14 7 6 1 15 41 34 4-3-0 3-3-1 2-1-0 Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 46 56 3-2-2 3-4-1 2-1-1 St. Louis 13 5 5 3 13 46 48 4-4-1 1-1-2 1-2-3 Vegas 15 6 8 1 13 34 42 4-2-1 2-6-0 1-0-1 Los Angeles 14 5 8 1 11 32 46 4-3-1 1-5-0 1-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4, OT

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.