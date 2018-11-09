|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|15
|11
|3
|1
|23
|55
|40
|6-2-0
|5-1-1
|4-0-0
|Toronto
|15
|10
|5
|0
|20
|51
|40
|4-5-0
|6-0-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|45
|34
|3-1-2
|5-3-0
|6-0-0
|Boston
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|39
|31
|5-1-0
|3-3-2
|4-1-0
|Montreal
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|48
|45
|5-3-0
|3-2-2
|2-2-2
|Washington
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|52
|50
|5-1-2
|2-3-1
|2-1-1
|Columbus
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|50
|52
|4-4-0
|4-2-1
|1-1-0
|Philadelphia
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|53
|60
|3-4-0
|5-3-1
|1-2-0
|Buffalo
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|43
|44
|4-2-1
|3-4-1
|2-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|47
|47
|2-4-1
|4-1-2
|1-3-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|7
|7
|1
|15
|43
|47
|5-3-0
|2-4-1
|0-1-1
|Ottawa
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|52
|62
|5-2-2
|1-4-1
|3-3-1
|Carolina
|15
|6
|7
|2
|14
|40
|45
|3-3-1
|3-4-1
|2-1-1
|New Jersey
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|42
|43
|5-1-1
|1-5-0
|2-2-0
|Detroit
|15
|5
|8
|2
|12
|40
|55
|3-4-1
|2-4-1
|1-4-0
|Florida
|11
|3
|5
|3
|9
|34
|41
|0-3-1
|3-2-2
|0-0-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|15
|12
|3
|0
|24
|51
|31
|5-3-0
|7-0-0
|3-0-0
|San Jose
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|50
|46
|4-2-1
|4-2-2
|2-1-0
|Calgary
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|54
|53
|4-2-1
|5-4-0
|1-2-0
|Vancouver
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|49
|53
|5-2-0
|4-4-1
|2-2-0
|Minnesota
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|43
|40
|5-0-2
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|41
|38
|5-2-1
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|Edmonton
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|44
|46
|3-2-1
|5-4-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|42
|40
|5-2-0
|3-4-1
|1-1-0
|Colorado
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|53
|44
|3-2-1
|4-3-2
|1-2-0
|Anaheim
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|41
|48
|4-2-3
|3-5-0
|3-2-2
|Arizona
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|41
|34
|4-3-0
|3-3-1
|2-1-0
|Chicago
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|46
|56
|3-2-2
|3-4-1
|2-1-1
|St. Louis
|13
|5
|5
|3
|13
|46
|48
|4-4-1
|1-1-2
|1-2-3
|Vegas
|15
|6
|8
|1
|13
|34
|42
|4-2-1
|2-6-0
|1-0-1
|Los Angeles
|14
|5
|8
|1
|11
|32
|46
|4-3-1
|1-5-0
|1-0-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1
Nashville 4, Colorado 1
Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4, OT
Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.