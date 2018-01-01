TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- While northeasterly winds have brought some respite from the frightening levels of air pollution seen in northern Taiwan over the past few days, a red warning is still in place for air pollution in central and southern Taiwan.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), high temperatures from Taoyuan northward will drop by about six degrees lower than yesterday to about 23 to 24 degrees Celsius, central Taiwan will see highs of 28 to 29 degrees, and southern Taiwan will reach a high of 30 degrees. The difference in temperature between night and day in central and southern Taiwan will range by eight to nine degrees.

The Environmental Protection Agency said that air quality was slightly better today than yesterday due to a northeasterly wind. Yilan, Hualien, and Taitung are all reporting "good" air quality. Northern Taiwan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Matsu, Kinmen, and Penghu are all reporting "moderate" air quality.



Air Quality Index in Taiwan as of 11 a.m. Nov. 9.

However, as the northeasterly winds are not reaching central and southern Taiwan, those areas are flashing a red warning for "unhealthy" air quality, which runs from 151 to 200 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. As of 8 a.m. this morning, 13 weather stations in Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung counties were flashing red warnings.

An orange warning is flashing for Yunlin and Chiayi, which signifies air that is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," which runs from 101 to 150 on the AQI scale. A total of 21 weather stations in Taiwan flashed orange warnings this morning.

The CWB has also issued a heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City and Keelung City and an extremely heavy rain advisory for Yilan County.



Photo taken of Chiayi on Nov. 7. (CNA image)



AirVisual Earth map of AQI levels in China and Taiwan.