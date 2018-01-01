TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- During the busy morning commute at 8 a.m. this morning, the Taipei Zhongxiao Xinsheng MRT station suddenly filled with smoke tripping off a fire alarm and frightening many passengers, reported TVBS.

During work on a new elevator near Exit 3 of the Zhongxiao Xinsheng MRT station, a small fire broke out, but the Station Master was able to quickly extinguish it, according to the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC). However, the smoke quickly spread throughout the station, tripping a fire alarm and spooking passengers.

Passengers also sensed a strong burning smell, prompting many to quickly take to social media, including a Netizen who uploaded a photo of the scene to Facebook and wrote:

"The MRT platform and stairs were filled smoke and the smell of something burning; the announcer on the intercom said that the fire had already been extinguished. No wonder the train suddenly slowed down before entering the station and came to a stop."



Photo of scene this morning. (Facebook image)

No one was reported injured, and the MRT train schedules have not been affected. Currently, ventilation equipment has been put in place to disperse the smoke from the station.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.