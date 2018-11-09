NEW YORK (AP) — The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has given model Adriana Lima an emotional send-off for her 18th and final trip down the runway at the annual extravaganza.

Lima wore long white feather "angel wings" as she bowed her head in thanks and crossed her hands during the show's taping Thursday in downtown Manhattan. The show will be broadcast Dec. 2 on ABC and in 190 countries around the world.

A tribute video called the 37-year-old mother of two "the greatest angel of all time."

The Strokes, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey were among the artists who performed on the runway while 60 models, including sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow, strutted.