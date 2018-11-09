  1. Home
  2. World

Hundreds demonstrate to protect Russia investigation

By  Associated Press
2018/11/09 08:08
Protesters gather and hold banners in front of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, as part of a nationwide "Protect Mueller" campai

Protesters gather and hold banners in front of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, as part of a nationwide "Protect Mueller" campai

Steve Bird, of Greensboro, N.C., walks past a group of protesters during a rally outside the Guilford County Courthouse against President Trump's Atto

Steve Bird, of Greensboro, N.C., walks past a group of protesters during a rally outside the Guilford County Courthouse against President Trump's Atto

Protesters listen to a speaker during a rally outside the Guilford County Courthouse against President Trump's Attorney General choice that could jeop

Protesters listen to a speaker during a rally outside the Guilford County Courthouse against President Trump's Attorney General choice that could jeop

NEW YORK (AP) — A protest in New York City has drawn several hundred people calling for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.

The protesters gathered in Times Square on Thursday night and chanted slogans including "Hands off Mueller" and "Nobody's above the law" before marching downtown. They held signs saying "Truth Must Triumph" and "Repeal, Replace Trump."

Similar rallies were being held across the country. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a "deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel's investigation."

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions' resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller's probe.

Congressional Democrats have already called on Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation.