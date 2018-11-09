NEW YORK (AP) — A protest in New York City has drawn several hundred people calling for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.

The protesters gathered in Times Square on Thursday night and chanted slogans including "Hands off Mueller" and "Nobody's above the law" before marching downtown. They held signs saying "Truth Must Triumph" and "Repeal, Replace Trump."

Similar rallies were being held across the country. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a "deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel's investigation."

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions' resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller's probe.

Congressional Democrats have already called on Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation.