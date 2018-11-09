AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Nov. 9

thru 10, Galle, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 1st test.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI.

Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI.

thru 11, Sun City, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Nedbank Challenge.

thru 11, Playa del Carmen, Mexico — golf, US PGA Tour, OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

thru 11, Hiroshima, Japan — figure skating, Grand Prix, NHK Trophy.

thru 25, West Indies — cricket, Women's World Twenty20.

thru 11, Milan — tennis, ATP, Next Gen ATP Finals.

SATURDAY, Nov. 10

London — rugby, England vs. New Zealand.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Wales vs. Australia.

Dublin — rugby, Ireland vs. Argentina.

Paris — rugby, France vs. South Africa.

Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby, Scotland vs. Fiji.

Florence, Italy — rugby, Italy vs. Georgia.

Buenos Aires, Argentina — football, Copa Libertadores final first leg: Boca Juniors vs. River Plate.

Tehran, Iran — football, Asian Champions League final second leg: Persepolis vs. Kashima.

thru 11, Prague, Czech Republic — tennis, WTA, Fed Cup final: Czech Republic vs. United States.

Manchester, England — boxing, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew for Usyk's WBC-IBF-WBA-WBO cruiserweight title.

SUNDAY, Nov. 11

thru 18, London — tennis, ATP Finals.

Sao Paolo — auto racing, F1, Brazilian Grand Prix.

thru 15, Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, 2nd test.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI.

Hobart, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.

Chennai, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.

Leeds, England — rugby league, England vs. New Zealand, 3rd test.

MONDAY, Nov. 12

Tokyo — boxing, Tomoki Kameda vs. Abigail Medina for vacant WBC interim junior featherweight title.

TUESDAY, Nov. 13

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 14

thru 18, Kandy, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 2nd test.

Lugano, Switzerland — football, friendly, Switzerland vs. Qatar.

THURSDAY, Nov. 15

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Kazakhstan vs. Latvia, Croatia vs. Spain, San Marino vs. Moldova, Austria vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Andorra vs. Georgia, Belgium vs. Iceland, Luxembourg vs. Belarus, Hungary vs. Estonia, Greece vs. Finland. FRIENDLIES: Iran vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Peru vs. Ecuador, Poland vs. Czech Republic, Germany vs. Russia, England vs. United States.

thru 18, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, World Tour Championship.

FRIDAY, Nov. 16

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Netherlands vs. France, Cyprus vs. Bulgaria, Slovenia vs. Norway, Liechtenstein vs. Macedonia, Slovakia vs. Ukraine, Wales vs. Denmark, Gibraltar vs. Armenia. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: South Sudan vs. Burundi, Egypt vs. Tunisia, Morocco vs. Cameroon. ONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Bermuda vs. El Salvador, Aruba vs. Montserrat, Belize vs. Puerto Rico. FRIENDLIES: Japan vs. Venezuela, Brazil vs. Uruguay.

thru 20, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 1st test.

thru 18, Moscow — figure skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup.

Oklahoma City — boxing, Maurice Hooker vs. Alex Saucedo for Hooker's WBO junior welterweight title.

SATURDAY, Nov. 17

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Serbia vs. Montenegro, Malta vs. Kosovo, Azerbaijan vs. Faroe Islands, Turkey vs. Sweden, Albania vs. Scotland, Romania vs. Lithuania, Italy vs. Portugal. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Comoros vs. Malawi, Seychelles vs. Libya, South Africa vs. Nigeria, Uganda vs. Cape Verde Islands, Namibia vs. Guinea-Bissau, Gabon vs. Mali, Equatorial Guinea vs. Senegal, Gambia vs. Benin. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Cuba vs. Dominican Republic, Nicaragua vs. Haiti, Cayman Islands vs. St. Lucia, Jamaica vs. Suriname. FRIENDLY: Australia vs. South Korea.

Padua, Italy — rugby, Italy vs. Australia.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Wales vs. Tonga.

London — rugby, England vs. Japan.

Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby, Scotland vs. South Africa.

Dublin — rugby, Ireland vs. New Zealand.

Lille, France — rugby, France vs. Argentina.

Carrara, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. South Africa, T20.

SUNDAY, Nov. 18

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: England vs. Croatia, San Marino vs. Belarus, Moldova vs. Luxemoburg, Northern Ireland vs. Austria, Hungary vs. Finland, Switzerland vs. Belgium, Greece vs. Finland. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Madagascar vs. Sudan, Kenya vs. Sierra Leone, Ethiopia vs. Ghana, Rwanda vs. Central African Republic, eSwatini vs. Niger. Mozambique vs. Zambia, Lesotho vs. Tanzania, Congo vs. Congo Republic, Angola vs. Burkina Faso, Liberia vs. Zimbabwe, Togo vs. Algeria, Mauritania vs. Botswana, Guinea vs. Ivory Coast. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Barbados vs. US Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos vs. St. Vincent and Grenadines, Bahamas vs. Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Canada. FRIENDLY: Spain vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Valencia, Spain — motorcycling, Spanish MotoGP.