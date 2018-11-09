PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Matt Kuchar decided at the last minute to play the Mayakoba Golf Classic and made it look like a wise decision Thursday with a 7-under 64 for a share of the lead with Dominic Bozzelli and PGA Tour rookie Kramer Hickok.

Kuchar, who has gone more than four years since his last victory on the PGA Tour, missed only two fairways at El Camaleon and was bogey-free for his lowest opening round since a 64 in the 2017 Phoenix Open.

The large group at 65 included defending champion Patton Kizzire, who had back-to-back eagles, and Abraham Ancer, who this week reached No. 98 to become the first Mexican golfer to crack the top 100 in the world ranking.

Jordan Spieth, playing his final event as a bachelor, shot 71.